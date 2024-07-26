Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country, Yet Caused Most Damage

Typhoon Gaemi's Unexpected Impact 

Typhoon Gaemi wreaked havoc in the country it didn’t strike directly: the Philippines. The storm made landfall in Taiwan and China.

Five Dead In Taiwan 

Five people died in Taiwan, which Gaemi crossed at typhoon strength on Thursday before heading over open waters to China.

China Spared Major Damage

Typhoon Gaemi felled trees, flooded streets and damaged crops in China but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. 

Philippines Death Toll

A steadily climbing death toll has reached 34, mostly due to flooding and landslides triggered by the storm.

Monsoon Rains Intensified

Typhoon Gaemi's passage near the Philippines has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing severe flooding and landslides

Oil Spill Off Philippines Coast

The Philippines is working to contain an oil spill after the MT Terra Nova, a tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of oil, capsized and sank in Manila Bay.

'Racing Against Time'

Authorities said they are "racing against time" to contain the spill, which occurred as Typhoon Gaemi passed through the area.

Manila Metro Affected

The victims included 11 people in the Manila metro area, where widespread flooding trapped people on the roofs and upper floors of their houses, police said. 

Bodies Dug Out

The bodies of a pregnant woman and three children were dug out Wednesday after a landslide buried a shanty in the rural mountainside town of Agoncillo in Batangas province.

