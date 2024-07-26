Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country, Yet Caused Most Damage

Outlook Web Desk
Typhoon Gaemi wreaked havoc in the country it didn’t strike directly: the Philippines. The storm made landfall in Taiwan and China.
Five people died in Taiwan, which Gaemi crossed at typhoon strength on Thursday before heading over open waters to China.
Typhoon Gaemi felled trees, flooded streets and damaged crops in China but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
A steadily climbing death toll has reached 34, mostly due to flooding and landslides triggered by the storm.
Typhoon Gaemi's passage near the Philippines has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing severe flooding and landslides
The Philippines is working to contain an oil spill after the MT Terra Nova, a tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of oil, capsized and sank in Manila Bay.
Authorities said they are "racing against time" to contain the spill, which occurred as Typhoon Gaemi passed through the area.
The victims included 11 people in the Manila metro area, where widespread flooding trapped people on the roofs and upper floors of their houses, police said.
The bodies of a pregnant woman and three children were dug out Wednesday after a landslide buried a shanty in the rural mountainside town of Agoncillo in Batangas province.