Football

Ederson Slams Reports Of Rift With Manchester City Backup Stefan Ortega

Ortega was widely lauded for his role in the triumph against Tottenham, and an article published by The Athletic this week suggested Ederson took issue with that praise

Stefan-Ortega-Man-City
Ederson and Stefan Ortega.
info_icon

Ederson has hit out at reports of a rift between himself and fellow Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. (More Football News)

The Brazilian was substituted after suffering a fractured eye socket in City's penultimate game of the Premier League season, a vital 1-0 win over Tottenham

Ortega replaced him and made a brilliant save to deny Son Heung-min as City maintained their slender lead over Arsenal at the top of the table, sealing an unprecedented fourth straight title by beating West Ham five days later. 

Ortega was widely lauded for his role in that triumph, and an article published by The Athletic this week suggested Ederson took issue with that praise.

Stefan Ortega has signed a new deal with Manchester City.
Stefan Ortega: German Goalkeeper Signs New One-Year Contract With Manchester City

BY Stats Perform

However, the goalkeeper – who missed the Copa America as a result of his injury – has now moved to shut down those suggestions with a post to his Instagram story.

"I would like to clarify that the note published by The Athletic yesterday, referring to my alleged dissatisfaction with a co-worker, is completely false," he wrote. 

"The alleged day reported was, without a doubt, one of the most difficult days of my career, when I suffered a fracture that prevented me from playing in the final stretch of the season and, consequently, from representing my country in the Copa America.

"At the time of the injury, my only thought was to continue in the match, defending City in the fight for the title. 

Erling Haaland scores against Spurs
Tottenham 0-2 Manchester City: Haaland's Double And Ortega's Heroics Put Guardiola's Side On The Brink

BY Stats Perform

"But the emotion of the match would be greater than the reality and, inevitably, I would not be able to continue as I would have liked due to the damage it caused, completely blocking my field of vision. I remain focused on preparing for the season."

Ederson has been linked with a transfer in recent days, reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

