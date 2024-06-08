Football

Stefan Ortega: German Goalkeeper Signs New One-Year Contract With Manchester City

Ortega's previous deal was due to expire next year, and the news comes as a timely boost for Pep Guardiola as speculation continues to surround Ederson's long-term future at the club

Stefan Ortega has signed a new deal with Manchester City.
Stefan Ortega has signed a new contract with Manchester City ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. (More Football News)

The German goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a one-year extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026. 

His previous deal was due to expire next year, and the news comes as a timely boost for Pep Guardiola as speculation continues to surround Ederson's long-term future at the club. 

It is believed that the Brazilian is wanted by a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League ahead of this transfer window, having lifted his 17th major honour with the Citizens this season. 

Ortega played a key role for City last season, making 20 appearances in all competitions and keeping seven clean sheets, with his most notable contribution coming in their 2-0 away success against Tottenham in their penultimate league fixture. 

He came on as a substitute for the injured Ederson, making a flurry of important saves to take a big step towards their record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title. 

“I am delighted to be staying at Manchester City for longer," Ortega said after signing his new contract.

"This is a football club that provides players with everything we need to be our best. Every single day I feel motivated and challenged, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since coming here two years ago.

“My family are really settled here in England, I love everything about it here. Signing this deal means I can now focus 100 per cent on next season and beyond. [My aim is to] try to get the number one spot. This is why I signed for Man City.”

