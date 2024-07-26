International

UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "Moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years.

UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE COMMITTEE MEETING
Aerial view of the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam -- 'Moidams' Photo: unesco.org
info_icon

The heritage site of Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine received the UNESCO tag and was put on the List of 'World Heritage in Danger' while the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in India's Assam -- 'Moidams' -- was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday.

The announcements were made during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

Through the World Heritage lists, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), seeks to encourage the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of "outstanding value to humanity", as embodied in an international treaty called the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, adopted by UNESCO in 1972.

Heritage Site In Palestine Gets UNESCO tag

Amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, the heritage site of Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine on Friday received the UNESCO tag and was simultaneously put on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine has been inscribed on World Heritage List and List of World Heritage in Danger, it was announced in the plenary meeting of the session.

Various state parties from Lebanon, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan welcomed the UNESCO inscription of the heritage site in Palestine.

The Saint Hilarion Monastery, aerial view (north is on the left) Photo: unesco.org
info_icon

According to UNESCO, the list of World Heritage in Danger is "designed to inform the international community of conditions which threaten the very characteristics for which a property was inscribed on the World Heritage List, and to encourage corrective action."

Mound-Burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam In UNESCO World

The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam -- 'Moidams' -- was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.

'Moidams' was submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

Full List Of UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "Moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years, according to information cited in a news agency PTI report.

The 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee, underway in Delhi, had started on July 21 and will conclude on July 31.

Moravian Church Settlements Get UNESCO Tag

The historic Moravian Church Settlements -- a transnational nomination from the US -- was also on Friday inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Delegates representing the State Parties of the US, Germany, and the UK broke into celebrations as the inscription was announced.

The Moravian Church Settlements is a transnational serial extension of Christiansfeld, a Moravian Church Settlement (Denmark), already inscribed on the World Heritage List, according to the UNESCO website.

The Moravian Church Settlements Photo: unesco.org
info_icon

The extension includes three municipalities founded in the 18th century: Herrnhut (Germany), Bethlehem (United States of America), and Gracehill (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland), it said.

