SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI's New Tool Unique?

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has unveiled its latest creation: SearchGPT, a new search tool designed to take on Google.

SearchGPT
OpenAI promises that SearchGPT will highlight high-quality content through a conversational interface.
info_icon

OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT, has announced a new search tool called SearchGPT, aiming to challenge Google’s dominance in online search. Although it's still in the prototype phase, SearchGPT is set to be integrated into the main ChatGPT app in the future.

Google has tried using AI for search results, but not always with great success—remember the time they suggested putting glue on pizza?

While it remains to be seen if SearchGPT will outshine Google, one thing is clear: it offers a fresh approach to searching online.

A Fresh Take On Searching

Unlike traditional search engines like Google, where users type queries into a search box, SearchGPT uses a conversational approach. Instead of typing "ChatGPT," you might ask, "Who made ChatGPT?" or "How much does ChatGPT cost?" This conversational style is designed to make finding information more interactive and intuitive.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared his thoughts on X, stating, "We think there is room to make search much better than it is today."

Conversational Results And Follow-Ups

SearchGPT allows users to ask follow-up questions, mimicking a real conversation. For instance, if you start with "How much is ChatGPT?" you can follow up with questions like "What do I get with a premium subscription?" This feature aims to provide a more detailed and connected search experience.

No Ads, Cleaner Results

One of the standout features of SearchGPT is its ad-free interface. Unlike Google, which often includes numerous sponsored results, SearchGPT focuses solely on delivering high-quality, relevant information without any interruptions from advertisements.

Simpler Interface

SearchGPT promises a cleaner and simpler interface compared to Google’s increasingly cluttered search page. Users will see a straightforward question box, making it easier to find information quickly without extra distractions.

Partnering With Publishers

OpenAI is also working with publishers and reporters to ensure that journalism remains central in search results. SearchGPT will prominently cite and link to publisher sites, helping users discover high-quality content while supporting the journalism community. Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, emphasized the importance of respecting and protecting journalism in this new search era.

While SearchGPT shows great promise, it faces a significant challenge in competing with Google, a name almost synonymous with online search. Hayley Sutherland, Research Manager at IDC, notes that the success of SearchGPT will depend on its speed and accuracy, and how well it meets users' needs.

