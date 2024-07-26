Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, has recently made headlines by standing up for her mother. This comes after a disparaging comment from JD Vance, Trump’s vice-presidential pick, resurfaced. In a 2021 interview, Vance called Harris a “childless cat lady,” sparking a fresh wave of criticism.
With President Joe Biden endorsing Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination, many celebrities have rallied in support of her. Ella Emhoff, who has gained attention as a rising fashion star, has joined the chorus defending her stepmother.
In response to Vance’s remark, Ella Emhoff posted a sharp rebuttal: “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” She also mentioned her brother Cole in her defense. Kerstin Emhoff, Ella’s mother and Douglas Emhoff’s ex-wife, condemned Vance’s comment as “baseless attacks” on Harris.
Who is Ella Emhoff?
Ella Emhoff is the daughter of Douglas Emhoff and his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff. Douglas married Kamala Harris on August 22, 2014. Ella and her brother Cole were named after jazz legends Ella Fitzgerald and Cole Porter.
Controversy And Fashion Fame
Ella faced backlash earlier this year when she shared a link to a fundraiser for UNRWA on Instagram. The organization, which helps Palestinian refugees, faced criticism from Israel over alleged links to the October 7 Hamas attacks. Ella later removed the link from her profile after criticism.
Ella and her brother affectionately call Kamala Harris “Momala,” a nickname they created when she married their father. Ella made a splash with her fashion choices at Harris’s inauguration and has since become a prominent figure in the fashion world. She is a Parsons fashion student and has made waves with her work, including a striking Miu Miu coat and a debut at Paris Fashion Week for Balenciaga.
Ella’s fashion collaborations include major brands like Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and Stella McCartney.