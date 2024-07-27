What's Hot

The Best Raincoat Brands for Indian Monsoons: Top Picks (July 2024)

These raincoats are sure to help you stay dry and comfortable during the Indian monsoons, offering reliable protection and stylish designs to keep you prepared for the rainy season.

The Best Raincoat Brands
The Best Raincoat Brands for Indian Monsoons: Top Picks (July 2024) Photo: Amazon
The Indian monsoon is a season of both beauty and challenge, with its heavy rains transforming cities and landscapes alike. However, it also brings the constant struggle of staying dry and comfortable amid the downpours. 

If you've ever been caught in a torrential downpour, you know how essential a high-quality raincoat is. A good raincoat isn't just about staying dry; it’s about enduring long waits at bus stops, damp commutes, and unexpected weather changes without feeling drenched and uncomfortable.

Understanding the nuances of what makes a raincoat truly effective can be challenging. You need a raincoat that’s not only waterproof but also breathable, lightweight, and durable enough to withstand the relentless monsoon season. 

With so many brands and styles on the market, choosing the best raincoat can feel overwhelming. That’s where we come in. We’ve meticulously researched and compiled a comprehensive guide to the best raincoat brands in India for men and women both, saving you time and effort. Keep reading to find out which raincoat will best shield you from the rains and keep you comfortable all season long.

Products

Amazon Ratings

Price

ZEEL Raincoat for Men 

3.7Stars

₹1999

THE CLOWNFISH Men's Nylon Regular A-Line Rain Coat

4 Stars

 

₹1499

Bloomingdale Rain Coat for Men & Women

4.1 Stars

₹849

Wildcraft Hypadry Unisex Rain Cheater Suit 

3.4 Stars

₹1450

Bulfyss Raincoat 100% Waterproof Rain Coat For Men

3.7 Stars 

₹999

Our Top Recommendations:

Best Overall: The ZEEL Raincoat for Men stands out as our top pick for the best raincoat for me with its 100% waterproof polyester material, adjustable hood, and practical features like multiple pockets and a carrying pouch, ensuring maximum protection and convenience during the monsoon. 

Best Budget: For the best budget-friendly option, the Wildcraft Hypadry Unisex Rain Cheater Suit offers excellent value with its 100% nylon construction, sealed seams, and double-flapped zippered pockets, providing reliable waterproof protection without breaking the bank.

Here’s a detailed review of each best raincoat brands in India for the monsoon season


  1. ZEEL RainCoat for Men

ZEEL RainCoat for Men
The Best Raincoat Brands for Indian Monsoons: Top Picks (July 2024) Photo: Amazon
If you’re gearing up for the monsoon and need reliable rain gear, the ZEEL Rain Coat for Men is a solid choice. This raincoat features a waterproof polyester jacket and pants with an adjustable hood, perfect for bike riders and outdoor enthusiasts. 

The jacket’s drawstrings at the top and bottom, along with a PVC-coated lining, ensure top-notch water resistance. The high neck design and Velcro wrist cuffs prevent water from seeping through, while the flap over the zipper and extra pockets provide added protection and convenience.

The waterproof pants and carrying pouch make it easy to stay dry and transport your gear, whether you’re trekking, biking, or camping. With its elastic waistband and breathable, anti-aging fabric, this raincoat combines comfort with functionality. Available in various colours and crafted for durability, the ZEEL Rain Coat delivers dependable protection against harsh weather.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,999 

  • Brand: ZEEL 

  • Material: 80% Polyester

  • Waterproofing: PVC Coated

  • Fit Type: Classic

  • Length: Standard

  • Pockets: Multiple

  • Hood: Adjustable

Pros: 

  • Highly waterproof for heavy rain

  • Breathable design prevents overheating

  • Adjustable hood enhances coverage

  • Regular fit suits most body types

  • Easy-to-use zipper closure

Cons: 

  • May be bulky for some

  • Expensive 

User’s Reviews: "This is a very high-performance coat with double-layer polyester. It fits perfectly and has no leakage from rainwater. I use it for bike riding and am very happy with this product. Thanks to the designers and manufacturers.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This raincoat stands out for its excellent fit, precise stitching, and exceptional comfort. It’s designed to offer reliable protection and durability, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone needing dependable rain gear.

2. THE CLOWNFISH Men's Nylon Regular A-Line Rain Coat

THE CLOWNFISH Mens Nylon Regular A-Line Rain Coat
The Best Raincoat Brands for Indian Monsoons: Top Picks (July 2024) Photo: Amazon
For anyone needing a reliable raincoat, the Clownfish Men's Nylon Regular A-Line Rain Coat is a great option. Made from high-quality nylon, this raincoat features a double-layered, reversible design that ensures complete waterproofing. 

The seam-sealed construction and overlaying flap with snap buttons over zippers prevent any water seepage. With a high collar and adjustable hood, it offers excellent protection from the elements. The raincoat also includes side pockets with flaps for extra storage and snap buttons on the sleeves to keep water out.

It’s designed for comfort with its elasticated trousers and comes with reflective stripes for visibility in low light. Plus, the included plastic pouch makes it easy to store and carry. Whether you’re commuting or out in the elements, this raincoat provides dependable coverage and convenience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,499 (MRP 1,899 21% Off)

  • Brand: Clownfish

  • Material: Nylon Fabric

  • Fit Type: Regular Fit

  • Length: Standard Length

  • Hood: Adjustable Hood

  • Pockets: Side Pockets

  • Reflective Stripes: Yes

Pros: 

  • Fully waterproof with sealed seams

  • High collars and adjustable hood helps with better coverage

  • Reflective stripes enhance visibility in low light

  • Includes inner pocket for secure storage

  • Comfortable elastic trousers provides a snug fit

Cons: 

  • Can feel bulky when packed

  • One might feed hot with prolonged wear

User’s Reviews: "This is a well-built raincoat. There was no leakage. The storage pockets are neat and offer protection to your gadgets during light rain. The overall quality is really good. Although, like many other users, I feel like they should have included a same-quality storage cover instead of a plastic one but considering the quality, it's a good purchase.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This raincoat is highly regarded for bike rides in the rain, offering comfort with its secure zip lock and a solid 4-star rating on Amazon, reflecting its overall quality and user satisfaction.

3. Wildcraft Hypadry Unisex Rain Cheater Suit

Wildcraft Hypadry Unisex Rain Cheater Suit
The Best Raincoat Brands for Indian Monsoons: Top Picks (July 2024) Photo: Amazon
The Wildcraft Hypadry Unisex Rain Cheater Suit E Plus is a reliable choice for staying dry during the monsoon season. Made from 100% nylon, this rain suit is designed to keep you protected with its waterproof rating of up to 2000mm. 

The sealed seams ensure that water won’t seep through, while the double-flapped zippered pockets keep your essentials safe and dry. This rain suit features an elasticated waistband for a comfortable, adjustable fit. 

It’s also self-packable, making it convenient to carry and store. Whether you're commuting, hiking, or caught in a downpour, this rain suit offers dependable coverage and functionality.  The combination of high waterproofing and practical design makes the Wildcraft Hypadry suit a great choice for anyone needing reliable rain gear.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,490 (MRP 1,799 17% Off)

  • Brand: Wildcraft 

  • Material: 100% Nylon

  • Waterproof Rating: 2000mm

  • Waistband: Elasticated

  • Pockets: Double-flapped

  • Seams: Sealed

Pros:

  • High waterproof rating keeps you dry

  • Sealed seams prevent water leakage

  • Pockets protect essentials.

  • Provides comfortable and secure fit

  • Easy to store and carry.

Cons:

  • Limited breathability can cause discomfort

  • May not be suitable for extreme conditions

User’s Reviews: "This is without a doubt a great product... Looks wonderful... Does it's job in heavy rains.... The fitting is very nice if you know your size.. I wonder why so many people have rated it low... If you have the budget then go for it... You won't be disappointed... It's worth every dime” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This rain suit is worth buying for its excellent value for money, lightweight design, and high-quality material, which collectively offer reliable protection and comfort during wet conditions.

4. Bloomingdale Rain Coat for Men & Women

Bloomingdale Rain Coat for Men & Women
The Best Raincoat Brands for Indian Monsoons: Top Picks (July 2024) Photo: Amazon
The Bloomingdale Rain Coat for Men & Women is perfect for staying dry in any weather. Made from advanced waterproof material, this raincoat provides reliable protection during heavy rain and unexpected showers. Its durable construction ensures it can withstand repeated use, making it a great investment for long-term weather readiness.

Designed with style and functionality in mind, this raincoat set features a sleek look that suits both urban and outdoor settings. The ergonomic design and adjustable top and bottom provide a comfortable, tailored fit for various body types, ensuring ease of movement whether you’re biking or hiking.

When the rain stops, you can easily fold the raincoat and store it in the included compact pouch. Available in vibrant colours and sleek designs, this raincoat keeps you stylishly dry and prepared for any weather challenge.

Specifications:

  • Price: 849 (MRP 1,299 35% Off)

  • Brand: Bloomingdale

  • Material: Waterproof Nylon

  • Fit: Adjustable Waist

  • Design: Reflective Stripes

  • Storage: Compact Pouch

  • Colors: Vibrant Options

Pros: 

  • Reliable waterproof protection

  • Stylish and versatile design

  • Can withstand daily wear and tear

  • Suits various weather conditions

Cons:

  • May not be comfortable for everyone 

  • Material is thin

User’s Reviews: "I like this raincoat as it is lightweight and comfortable to wear. The design of the raincoat is somewhat different but I like it. It has a bag and is not heavy so it is easy to use and carry. The coat is thin but it is durable. I think it is worth the money.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This raincoat is highly recommended due to its popularity, with 3,000 purchases last month alone. It's an Amazon Choice product with a 4.1-star rating and is notably easy to wash.

5. Bulfyss Raincoat 100% Waterproof Rain Coat For Men

Bulfyss Raincoat 100% Waterproof Rain Coat For Men
The Best Raincoat Brands for Indian Monsoons: Top Picks (July 2024) Photo: Amazon
The Bulfyss Raincoat is a top pick for anyone needing reliable rain gear. This 100% waterproof polyester raincoat is designed to keep you dry during even the heaviest downpours. Its reversible double-layer construction ensures maximum protection and breathability, making it suitable for bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. 

The raincoat features sealed seams and a unique double-seal design on the pockets to prevent water leakage, while the reflective tag enhances visibility in low light. With an adjustable hood, breathable fabric, and quick-drying properties, this raincoat provides comfort and functionality. 

It comes with waterproof pockets, including a dedicated mobile pocket, and is lightweight and portable, perfect for daily activities, hiking, or cycling. The Bulfyss Raincoat fits standard Indian sizes and is available in stylish, reversible colours, making it a practical and fashionable choice for all your rainy day needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 849 (MRP 1,299 35% Off)

  • Material: Polyester

  • Waterproof Rating: 100%

  • Design: Reversible

  • Pockets: Waterproof

  • Hood: Adjustable

  • Fit: Loose

Pros:

  • Double-layer design enhances rain protection

  • Reversible for two stylish looks

  • Adjustable hood for customized fit

  • Breathable fabric prevents overheating

  • Lightweight and easy to carry

Cons:

  • Loose fit might be less flattering

  • Limited color options available

User’s Reviews: "The raincoat is easy to wipe clean, and it dries quickly, ready for the next adventure. The quality of craftsmanship is evident, and I have no doubt that this raincoat will last me for years to come.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts highly recommend it for its excellent coverage and adjustable fit, ensuring a snug seal against leaks and water seepage. It offers reliable protection from heavy rain and unpredictable weather.

Other Products We liked But didn't Make It Our List


Rocksport Unisex Outdoor Rain Poncho for Adult: It is a solid choice with its lightweight, waterproof design and versatile 3-in-1 functionality for various outdoor activities. Its adjustable hood and compact packability make it ideal for travel and everyday use. However, its thinner material and potential for coating wrinkles kept it from making our top list. Still, it's a practical option for those seeking an affordable and multi-use poncho.

The Duckback Men's Polyester Raincoat: It offers a classic maxi style with a hood and long sleeves, providing ample coverage. While its polyester material and full coat design are commendable, the lack of a zipper and issues with buttons and Velcro prevented it from making our list.

FabSeasons Reversible Waterproof Raincoat: This raincoat impresses with its functional design, reversible colours, and lightweight, packable nature. While its high collars and adjustable hood offer added convenience, the thin material and less professional stitching were its potential drawbacks that held us from featuring in our list. 

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a Raincoat


  • Waterproofing: Ensure the raincoat has a high waterproof rating and sealed seams to keep you dry in heavy rain.

  • Breathability: Look for materials with good breathability to prevent overheating and moisture buildup inside the coat.

  • Material Quality: Opt for durable fabrics like Gore-Tex or nylon that can withstand wear and tear while offering weather protection.

  • Fit and Comfort: Choose a raincoat with a comfortable fit and adjustable features such as cuffs and hoods for a customised experience.

  • Packability: Consider a raincoat that is lightweight and easily packable if you need to carry it in your bag or store it compactly.

  • Visibility: For safety, especially during low light conditions, select a raincoat with reflective elements or bright colours.

  • Ventilation: Features like underarm vents or mesh linings can enhance airflow and prevent overheating.

  • Style and Design: Select a raincoat that suits your personal style and functional needs, whether it’s a long trench coat or a short, sporty design.

How we shortlisted them for you 


  • Comparative Analysis: We conducted a comparative analysis to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each option, helping you make an informed choice.

  • User Feedback: We considered customer reviews and ratings to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction.

  • Specification Evaluation: We compared key features such as waterproofing, breathability, and durability to ensure that each raincoat excels in essential areas.

  • Brand Reliability: We prioritised well-established brands known for their reliability and innovation in rainwear.

  • Price vs. Value: We assessed the cost in relation to the features and benefits provided to ensure you get the best value for your money.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are raincoats with a high waterproof rating better?

  • Yes, raincoats with a high waterproof rating offer superior protection against heavy rainfall, ensuring you stay dry even during intense downpours. Look for a rating of at least 2000mm for effective coverage.

What materials are best for monsoon raincoats?

  • Nylon and polyester are ideal materials for monsoon raincoats due to their durability and water resistance. These fabrics are effective at repelling rain while also being lightweight and easy to pack.

How do reversible raincoats benefit users?

  • Reversible raincoats offer two different looks and extend the garment's usability. This feature allows for versatile styling and added convenience, especially if you want to switch up your look or extend the coat’s lifespan.

Are raincoats with adjustable hoods worth it?

  • Yes, adjustable hoods provide a customizable fit and better protection from rain and wind. They help ensure that water doesn't seep into your neck and face, keeping you drier and more comfortable.

How should I care for my raincoat?

  • Most raincoats should be hand washed with mild detergent and air-dried to maintain their waterproof coating. Avoid machine washing or high heat, as these can damage the material and compromise its effectiveness.

The Bottom line

Choosing the right raincoat for the Indian monsoon can make a huge difference in staying dry and comfortable during those heavy downpours. From our list of recommendations, you'll find options that offer excellent protection and practicality, ensuring you’re well-prepared for any unexpected rain. Investing in a quality raincoat not only keeps you dry but also adds convenience with features that handle the monsoon's challenges effortlessly. So, check out our picks and find the perfect raincoat to keep you stylish and dry this season!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film