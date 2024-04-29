KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The Indian premier league season 2024 is heating up as the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders gear up to take on the resurgent Delhi Capitals for the first time this year on April 29, Monday at the Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently residing in second in the standings, with 5 victories out of the 8 matches played. No doubt, the team has proved to be a humdinger this season as they bid for their third IPL title. However, in the previous match they experienced a setback facing a massive 8-wicket defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings.
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are coming on the back of two consecutive wins defeating Mumbai Indians by 10 runs and Gujarat Titans by 4 runs. This resurgence has propelled the team into the top 5 chart of the season.
When will the KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 match be played?
The KKR Vs DC will be played on Monday, April 29, at the Eden Gardens cricket Stadium, Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Advertisement
Where to watch KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch KKR Vs DC, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman