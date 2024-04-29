The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion LA Awards: Fashion's Finest Gather At The Beverly Hills Hotel - View Pics

Featuring names like Elsa Hosk, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Doja Cat and other icons, the gala fashion night was a massive success. Fans have been going gaga all over social media looking at some of the pictures from the red carpet. The event was more star-studded than many H-Town parties.
Here are a few glimpses from the gala awards night:
1. Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
2. Daniella Midenge & B. Åkerlund
Daniella Midenge, left, and B. Åkerlund arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Award at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
3. Brett Alan Nelson & Doja Cat
Brett Alan Nelson, left, and Doja Cat arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
4. Elsa Hosk & Jasmine Tookes
Elsa Hosk, left, and Jasmine Tookes arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
5. Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin
Lisa Rinna, left, and Harry Hamlin arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
6. Molly Sims
Molly Sims arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
7. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
8. Doja Cat
Doja Cat arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
9. Henry Eikenberry & Delilah Belle
Henry Eikenberry, left, and Delilah Belle arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
10. Delilah Belle, Amelia Gray & Lisa Rinna
Delilah Belle, from left, Amelia Gray and Lisa Rinna arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
11. Harry Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin & Lisa Rinna
Harry Hamlin, from left, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Lisa Rinna arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.