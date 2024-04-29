Art & Entertainment

The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion LA Awards: Fashion's Finest Gather At The Beverly Hills Hotel - View Pics

Celebrities dazzle at the 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - see Stella Maxwell, Doja Cat, Jennifer Garner and more at the star-studded event in Beverly Hills.

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Fashion's finest gather at The Beverly Hills Hotel for The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion LA Awards. Some of the biggest names in the world of style and showbiz were present at the awards night.

Featuring names like Elsa Hosk, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Doja Cat and other icons, the gala fashion night was a massive success. Fans have been going gaga all over social media looking at some of the pictures from the red carpet. The event was more star-studded than many H-Town parties.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala awards night:

1. Stella Maxwell

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Stella Maxwell arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

2. Daniella Midenge & B. Åkerlund

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Daniella Midenge, left, and B. Åkerlund arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Award at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

3. Brett Alan Nelson & Doja Cat

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Brett Alan Nelson, left, and Doja Cat arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

4. Elsa Hosk & Jasmine Tookes

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Elsa Hosk, left, and Jasmine Tookes arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

5. Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Lisa Rinna, left, and Harry Hamlin arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

6. Molly Sims

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Molly Sims arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

7. Jennifer Garner

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Jennifer Garner arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

8. Doja Cat

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Doja Cat arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

9. Henry Eikenberry & Delilah Belle

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Henry Eikenberry, left, and Delilah Belle arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

10. Delilah Belle, Amelia Gray & Lisa Rinna

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Delilah Belle, from left, Amelia Gray and Lisa Rinna arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

11. Harry Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin & Lisa Rinna

The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
Harry Hamlin, from left, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Lisa Rinna arrive at The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

