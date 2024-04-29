Cricket

BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

As the two neighbours go ahead with the series in the second T20I, here is how you can watch the BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live

BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
Indian women started their five-match T20I tour to Bangladesh on a high winning the first match by 44 runs and on Tuesday would be looking to follow it up with another dominating performance. (More Cricket News)

The series is important for India as the upcoming T20 World Cup is also scheduled in Bangladesh set to take place later this year.

Renuka Singh earns the player of the match honor in the first India Vs Bangladesh T20I match on April 28, Sunday. - X | Jay Shetty
IND vs BAN Women 1st T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By 44 Runs

BY PTI

For the hosts, skipper Nigar Sultana was the only one who showed some resistance with the bat with a 51 off 48 balls. Despite her half-century Bangladesh could only muster 101/8 and lost the game by 44 runs.

Indian bowlers were impressive and the pace duo of Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar stood out as they both shared five wickets among themselves. In batting, Shafali Varma, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia all scored thirties to take India to a defendable total.

As the two neighbours go ahead with the series in the second T20I, here is how you can watch the match.

Live Streaming Details

When will BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Tuesday, April 30 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. However, cricket fans can watch it live on the FanCode app and website.

Squad:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

