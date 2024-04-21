Outlook Sports Desk
SRH raced to 125/0 in the powerplay to create not just an IPL record but a T20 record for most runs in first six overs.
Travis Head smashed the fastest fifty of the season off 16 balls enroute his 32-ball 89. When Head and Abhishek Sharma were batting 300 seemed a reality at one point.
Kuldeep Yadav brought some respite for DC with wickets of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Yadav finished with 55/4 in his four overs.
Shahbaz Ahmed scored his first IPL fifty to take SRH to 266/7, the fifth-highest IPL total of all time and their third 260+ score of the season.
Chasing 267, Prithvi Shaw hit boundaries of the first four balls of DC's innings before getting out on the fifth.
In just his third IPL match, Fraser McGurk smashed the fastest fifty of the season and the joint third-quickest IPL half-century ever enroute his phenomenal 18-ball 65.
Rishabh Pant's 35-ball 44 derailed the chase for DC who were keeping up with the run rate courtesy the Fraser-McGurk assault.
T Natarajan bowled a triple wicket maiden 19th over to shut down DC's chase and the Capitals were bowled out for 199, falling 67 runs short.