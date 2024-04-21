IPL 2024: SRH Flex Batting Muscles Again In 67-Run Win Over DC

Outlook Sports Desk

SRH Create Powerplay Record

SRH raced to 125/0 in the powerplay to create not just an IPL record but a T20 record for most runs in first six overs.

AP

Head Above The Rest

Travis Head smashed the fastest fifty of the season off 16 balls enroute his 32-ball 89. When Head and Abhishek Sharma were batting 300 seemed a reality at one point.

AP

Kuldeep Cools Things Down

Kuldeep Yadav brought some respite for DC with wickets of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Yadav finished with 55/4 in his four overs.

AP

Shahbaz Shines

Shahbaz Ahmed scored his first IPL fifty to take SRH to 266/7, the fifth-highest IPL total of all time and their third 260+ score of the season.

4,4,4,4,OUT

Chasing 267, Prithvi Shaw hit boundaries of the first four balls of DC's innings before getting out on the fifth.

PTI

Fraser-McGurk On Fire

In just his third IPL match, Fraser McGurk smashed the fastest fifty of the season and the joint third-quickest IPL half-century ever enroute his phenomenal 18-ball 65.

AP

Not So 'Pant'astic

Rishabh Pant's 35-ball 44 derailed the chase for DC who were keeping up with the run rate courtesy the Fraser-McGurk assault.

AP

Natarajan Special

T Natarajan bowled a triple wicket maiden 19th over to shut down DC's chase and the Capitals were bowled out for 199, falling 67 runs short.

AP

