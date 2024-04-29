Football

EPL: Arsenal Edge North London Rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, Strengthen Lead - In Pics

Arsenal withstood a late surge from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to move four points clear at the English Premier League summit with 3-2 away win on Sunday (April 28). The Gunners cruised into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to an own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg along with Bukayo Saka's strike and Kai Havertz's header. Yet a second-half collapse looked to be on the cards when Cristian Romero punished David Raya’s error before Son Heung-min pulled another back from the spot. However, the Gunners ultimately held on. Arsenal, at least temporarily, tightened their grip on the top spot ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who play the first of their two games in hand against Nottingham Forest later on Sunday, while Tottenham remain seven points off the top four in fifth.

EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

1/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates with team mates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

2/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

3/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Richarlison argues with Arsenal's Declan Rice during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

4/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Richarlison challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

5/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

6/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Cristian Romero celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

7/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Cristian Romero, left, fails to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

8/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

9/9
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2023-24: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Micky van de Ven clears the ball in front of Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

