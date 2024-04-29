Football

EPL: Arsenal Edge North London Rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, Strengthen Lead - In Pics

Arsenal withstood a late surge from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to move four points clear at the English Premier League summit with 3-2 away win on Sunday (April 28). The Gunners cruised into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to an own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg along with Bukayo Saka's strike and Kai Havertz's header. Yet a second-half collapse looked to be on the cards when Cristian Romero punished David Raya’s error before Son Heung-min pulled another back from the spot. However, the Gunners ultimately held on. Arsenal, at least temporarily, tightened their grip on the top spot ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who play the first of their two games in hand against Nottingham Forest later on Sunday, while Tottenham remain seven points off the top four in fifth.