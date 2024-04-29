Arsenal's players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates with team mates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Tottenham's Richarlison argues with Arsenal's Declan Rice during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Tottenham's Richarlison challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Tottenham's Cristian Romero celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Tottenham's Cristian Romero, left, fails to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven clears the ball in front of Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.