HP Board Class 12 Results 2024: Know Where And How To Check Results

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala is set to release class 12 results today.
The press conference is scheduled at 2pm where the passing percentage and the name of the toppers will be declared.
HP Board Results: Where To Check?
Students who took the exams can view their scorecards on the official website - hpbose.org
HP Board Results: How To Check?
To check the result, students have to:
1. Visit the official website.
2. Click on the link for ‘HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2024’ on the homepage.
3. Enter their details such as roll number and other required information.
Advertisement
4. The scorecard will be visible on the screen
5. The results can be downloaded it for future reference.
How To Check HP Boards Results In Offline Mode
Sometimes due to lack of internet connection and high traffic in the official board result websites. students may need to look for an offline alternative.
The students can check their Class 12 results through SMS as well.
The students must text an SMS in this particular format: HP12 (Roll number) to 5676750.
HP Board Class 12 Exams 2024:
The class 12 exams took place from March 1 to March 28 in a single session, running from 8:45 am to 12 noon, in offline mode with pen and paper format.