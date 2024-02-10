Pros:

250 live casino games

Thousands of slots and jackpots

100% up to €400 + 200 free spins welcome bonus

Accepts PayPal deposits

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

Weaker welcome bonus

Not available in all European countries

Platin Casino is a fairly new real money online casino on the scene, but they’re quickly making a name for themselves among seasoned veterans with the biggest selection of live dealer games on the internet.

Game Variety: 4.4/5

Platin Casino covers all the bases with hundreds of online slots and specialties, but most players stick around for their unmatched collection of live dealer games. You’ll enjoy a realistic betting experience as you play 250+ live dealer variants of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

Of course, you can also play live game shows, including Crazy Time, Monopoly Big Baller, Dream Catcher, Mega Ball 100x, and Football Studio Lobby at this Euro casino.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

Although Platin Casino’s welcome package is a bit lackluster by comparison, you can still take advantage of free spins and bonus cash with your first deposit of €10 or more. They’ll double your initial transaction up to €400 and credit your account with 200 free spins on Book of Dead.

You’ll receive 100 free spins right away, and the remaining 100 will be delivered in increments of 20 spins for 5 days. On your second deposit, you can claim a 50% match bonus up to €100. Remember to use the code WELCOME400 to claim your first deposit bonus.

As for the fine print, this online casino Europe gives you 7 days to meet the wagering requirements and cash out your bonus winnings.

Accepted European Countries: 5/5

Players from these European countries can sign up at Platin Casino:

Cyprus

Denmark

Greece

Ireland

Lithuania

& Others

Platin Casino goes beyond the European continent and accepts players from many other countries. It’s also among the best online casinos in Canada, which shows its commitment to providing consistent service, no matter where you’re from.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

This EU casino site has a flexible banking menu. You can use MuchBetter, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Trustly, a Rapid Banking Transfer, a debit card, and PayPal to deposit and withdraw funds. New players must deposit €10+ to play games and qualify for casino bonuses.

Like PlayOJO, Platin Casino doesn’t force European players to deal with hefty processing fees. You can withdraw as little as €10 per transaction or as much as €10,000 per week at this Euro casino. Debit card payouts take 3-5 days for delivery, but e-wallet payouts take just 1-2 days to reach you.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

At Platin Casino, all player inquiries are corralled through a built-in contact form or live chat. Like most of the best online casino Europe sites, you can’t get in touch via a phone line.

To access the live chat, click on the Menu button in the top-left corner, and select Chat from there. Keep in mind that you will need to state your name, email, and the nature of your issue before you’re assigned real support.

Best Online European Casino Sites – Our Ranking Criteria

Game Variety

We gave a higher ranking to real money online EU casinos with the largest collection of games with great graphics and high RTPs. Each EU casino site on this list offers a great variety of slots, table games, live dealers like blackjack and roulette, and even exclusive games.

Online Casino Bonuses & Promos

The best online casinos in Europe give away deposit bonuses, free spins, and sometimes even cashback with your first round of deposits. Our team prioritized EU casinos with the most generous deposit bonuses and lowest wagering requirements.

Accepted Countries

When it comes to the best online casino sites in Europe, the geography of their accepted users plays a significant role.

European players should be able to enjoy their favourite games without geographical restrictions. Our team prioritised EU casino sites that accept players from a broad range of European countries.

Website Offered in Different Languages

One factor that enhances user experience in online gaming is the linguistic diversity of the website.

For the best online casinos in Germany and other European countries, offering services in multiple languages is not just a convenience - it's a necessity.

So, we gave a higher ranking to European casino websites that offer their platform in major European languages beyond English.

Secure Payment Methods

Our top real money online casino sites offer European players the flexibility to make secure deposits and withdrawals. You can use multiple forms of crypto, several e-wallets, and traditional fiat banking options to place real money bets. We prioritized the best European casinos with the quickest payout speeds.

Customer Support Options

Although you’d hope never to need customer support, it’s useful to have in your back pocket. The best EU online casino sites offer 24/7 support via live chat, email, and social media. We gave a higher ranking to EU casinos with a dedicated phone number for players to call.

Why Is MyStake the Top European Online Casino?

We’ve reviewed countless European real money online casinos, but MyStake continues to dominate as the best online European casino for real money.

Let’s explore the details that make MyStake the best real money online option for players.

Impressive Game Variety: MyStake offers over 6,000 games. The sheer volume of slots, live dealer games, and even a comprehensive sportsbook ensures that every type of real money online casino European gambler finds what they’re looking for.

Incredible Welcome Bonus: Newcomers to this online casino can enjoy up to a 170% crypto casino bonus. With a maximum deposit match of €1,000, new players are in for a treat here.

Fiat and Crypto Payment Options: Whether you prefer to deposit using Visa, MasterCard, or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, MyStake has you covered.

Broad Availability in European Countries: MyStake's wide acceptance in various European countries, including the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Finland, further solidifies its position as the best real money online casino in Europe.

Why Should I Gamble With European Online Casinos?

If you’re used to playing popular casino games in person, be sure to read this section. We’ve highlighted a few compelling reasons to make the switch from land-based EU casinos.

Play Games From Home: So long as you have a stable Internet connection and a compatible smartphone or computer, you can play thousands of online gambling games from home. Many of the best European casino sites also have mobile casino apps for iOS and Android devices.

Generous Incentives: Online casino Europe sites make it worth your while to get started with generous bonuses. As soon as you make your first qualifying deposit, you’ll receive bonus funds and free spins that can be used to play casino games for real money.

More Variety: Because real money EU online casinos are not limited by physical space restrictions, European casinos typically offer more games than their brick-and-mortar counterparts. No matter which EU online casino you pick, you’ll find hundreds of games.

