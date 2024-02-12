VISA: The most popular form of debit card means that it’s the most popular form of payment method for online casino sites.

Mastercard: More and more debit cards are moving over to Mastercard these days after VISA recently raised their fees, so there’s a good chance you’ll end up paying with this instead.

PayPal: If you don’t want to bother dealing with your 16-digit card number, then an eWallet is a great idea, and PayPal is the most popular choice.

Skrill: This awesome banking option is offered by Skrill casinos in the UK has one of the best interfaces we’ve ever seen, and it makes paying for something online, including your casino deposit, a whole lot easier.

Neteller: This is probably Skrill’s closest rival, and you often hear both being mentioned in the same sentence. It’s up to you to decide which of the two is best!