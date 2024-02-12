The debate surrounding the best online casinos in the UK has ranged on - but today, we’re here to put an end to it.
When we were choosing the best UK casino sites, we started with epic games varieties, great bonuses, and rock solid reputation with players.
This strict scoring system allowed us to choose fabulous, fair, and fun online casinos - with PlayOJO topping our list for these reasons and more.
That said, there are more where that came from! Let’s take a deeper look.
Best UK Online Casinos in 2024
Casushi : Best overall
Pub Casino : 1,700+ slots
MrQ : 30+ bingo & Slingo titles
PlayOJO : 50 no-wagering bonus spins
All British : Up to £300 welcome offer
Grosvenor: Longest-running UK casino
Playzee: Daily deposit bonuses
MrPlay: Highest number of promotions
The best online casinos in the UK offer generous welcome offers, thousands of top-tier games, and security guaranteed by the UKGC. Come along as we explore the exciting features that set these casinos apart.
Pros:
Casino games: 1,200+
Slots games: 1,000+
Payout time: 2-4 business days
Bonus: Up to £50 + 50 extra spins
License: United Kingdom Gambling Commission
Cons:
Could use more live games
Interface seems outdated
If you want the best overall experience, the massive game library and collection at Casushi will help you see why this is one of the best UK casino sites. This casino has roughly 1000 high-quality slots and high jackpot slots. It’s also licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.
In addition, new users can get a bonus of up to £50 and 50 bonus spins credited to their account as a first deposit bonus. If you want casino bonuses that come with cash funds and bonus spins, this is a good option.
Slots: 5/5
This casino has a massive library of about 1000 different online slots, including titles like Crystal Furnace, Big Benji Bonanza, and Buffalo Stack' N Sync.
The main reason that this casino offers such a vast lineup of slots is that there are 73 different game software providers. This doubles your average UK online casino, so variety dominates here.
In addition, there are over five different jackpots of over £11 million. At writing, these jackpots were active on Queen of Alexandria, Sherlock & Moriarty, Book of Atem, and others. These large pots were only available on the "WOW POT!" variant of the regular slot title.
Table & Live Dealer Games: 4.9/
Naturally, table games mainly include roulette, blackjack, and casino poker variants. There are also game shows such as Football Studio, Dream Catcher, and Mega Ball 100x.
The live casino is nothing too out of the ordinary. Most of the titles are for popular casino classics like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Players can also test their luck on titles like Andar Bahar, Sweet Bonanza Candy Land, Cash or Crash, and more.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5
This casino has a nice 100% deposit bonus of up to £50 for new players. Once you make this deposit, you will also get 50 extra spins on Book of Dead.
Although this is a pretty nice bonus, the one slightly annoying thing is you have to comply with heavy 40x wagering requirements - a slightly higher number than usual.
The bonus spins expire after just two days so make sure to use them ASAP.
User Experience: 4.8/5
We think this site could use a full makeover in a couple of departments. First of all, the interface isn't quite up to par. Secondly, the overall interface and design of the casino are of lower quality than many other UK casinos.
Pros:
Casino games: 2,000+
Slots games: 1,700+
Payout time: Less than 24 hours
Bonus: 100% match up to £100
License: United Kingdom Gambling Commission
Cons:
Few offers for existing players
Daily withdrawal limit
Like the sound of a cozy British pub - filled with casino games? That’s exactly what our runner-up for today manages to achieve.
An impressive game library, top-tier slots, and fast payouts are just some of the reasons why Pub Casino landed in our second spot. It also holds a valid license from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.
Slots: 5/5
Pub Casino is an undeniable champion when it comes to slots. No other UK casino on our list can come close to the well-rounded selection that you’ll find here.
We were pleasantly surprised with over 1,700 slot titles on offer here. Some other online casinos don’t even have that many games in total, let alone just slots.
You will find top-notch slots from Microgaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt, and other respected software providers.
Some of the most popular slot titles you will find at this top UK casino include Saxon, Ronin Stackways, Genie Jackpots, and Eye of Horus Megaways, among others.
Table & Live Games: 5/5
While most of the Pub Casino’s game library is made up of slots, table games and live dealers were not left behind.
You can find over 25 table games, including different versions of roulette, blackjack, poker, and others. If you enjoy a bit of variety, you can also explore over 40 unique Slingo titles with different themes and features.
Another standout feature of Pub Casino is its live games library, offering over 140 titles. This includes popular games such as roulette, baccarat, and blackjack, all provided by renowned and respected providers like Evolution Gaming.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5
At Pub Casino, new players are greeted with a 100% match bonus on their initial deposit of at least £10 - up to a total of £100.
Though Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded from the offer, the remaining terms are quite straightforward.
Existing players can except to get more bonuses as the casino continues to grow.
User Experience: 4.8/5
Pub Casino brings a touch of the familiar British pub ambience that many of us enjoy.
Although it doesn't serve a pint of beer like your neighbourhood pub, the atmosphere closely mirrors that warm and inviting feeling.
And even more importantly, Pub Casino doesn't compromise on user experience for the sake of design. The site is well-organized, making it a breeze to find games, providers, or anything else you might be searching for.
MrQ uk
Pros:
Casino games: 1,000+
Slots games: 900+
Payout time: 2-4 business days
Bonus: 30 extra spins with no WR
License: United Kingdom Gambling Commission
Cons:
Low number of jackpots
No poker or sportsbook
The next top-rated UK online casino is MrQ. It’s got a great game library filled with exciting games and is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. It is also one of the best mobile casinos we found.
Slots: 5/5
This casino has a sizable lineup of slots, with hundreds of options to sift through. However, we’d like to see them better sorted into subsections - there are very few sorting categories for slots.
When we headed over to the jackpot section, we loved seeing how a very strong portion of their catalogue was dedicated to progressives.
Table & Live Dealer Games: 4.7/5
This casino offers more Slingo variants and bingo tables than most top UK casino sites - 32 in total. The table game section includes roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker variants.
In addition, there is a live casino that has variants of roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat.
There are also game shows available like Dream Catcher, Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal, and much more. The live casino is likely the most appealing part of this casino outside of its mobile-friendly site.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5
Right off the bat, we like how this casino gives you 30 spins on Beat: Kraken's Lair after you make your first deposit. The casino page is also proud to point out that there is "no wagering on winnings," implying no wagering requirement for this promotion.
User Experience: 5/5
The regular site is a little harder to use outside of the mobile site. It is almost as if the casino site is built mainly with mobile users in mind.
However, it doesn’t make the experience impossible. It’s just an average design.
playojo
Pros:
Casino games: 3,000+
Slots games: 1,500+
Payout time: Under 24 hours
Bonus: 50 spins, bingo tickets, 0 wagering
License: United Kingdom Gambling Commission
Cons:
Not the best choice for poker
Simple website design
PlayOJO is the best overall place for online gambling in the UK, offering a no-wagering bonus, thousands of games, and licensing by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.
Some of the features here include two nice welcome bonuses without wagering requirements and a vast game library with over 3000 games.
A couple of other things that we like include a set of approximately 57 game providers, and a fast customer support team that responds right away. If you want a nice bonus that only costs you £10, this is the best online casino to go to.
Slots: 5/5
One thing that does not fail to surprise here is the massive slot library with almost 3000 different games to choose from, including Top Cat, Irish Riches, and The Naked Gun.
These games are powered by over 57 game providers like 1x2 Network, 2By2, and more.
We also noticed some jackpots ready to be won here - such as the £1.9 million jackpot that was active on Worms Reloaded while writing this review.
The massive slot library and wide selection of game providers and jackpots are critical reasons we gave PlayOJO’s slot library a perfect score.
Table & Live Games: 4.9/5
Once you get done with the slots and jackpots over at PlayOJO, you have a nice full casino to check out. Some of the highlights here include roulette, game shows, blackjack, and a full live casino.
There are various roulette variants that we recommend checking out, such as Lightning Roulette, Mega Fire Blaze Roulette, and Immersive Roulette. Another feature that we love here is that they have a full bingo lobby interface - complete with many rooms.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5
This is one of the best welcome bonuses on the UK online casino market right now - with a low minimum deposit of just £10, you can choose between two welcome bonus packages. The first welcome bonus is a 50 extra spin bonus with no wagering requirements.
There is another promo that is best designed for those who want to play bingo. This bonus comes with 50 bonus bingo tickets, 10 extra slot spins, and five days of combined time in the bingo hall.
User Experience: 5/5
PlayOJO offers a top-notch user experience. While the website is quite simple, it functions as expected, making it easy to find the games, bonuses, and whatever information you want to find a breeze.
If you fancy playing online games on the go, you can download a dedicated PlayOJO UK casino app for your iPhone or Android device.
All British
Pros:
Casino games: 1,500+
Live games: 70+
Payout time: Within 24 hours
Bonus: Up to £300
License: United Kingdom Gambling Commission
Cons:
Maximum bet with a bonus is capped at £5
Limited selection of banking options
All British Casino is a top destination for UK players who love bonuses. Aside from being an exceptional casino, it also offers an exciting sports betting platform.
Slots: 4.8/5
When it comes to slots, the casino offers a wide variety with over 600 different titles. There are numerous classic slots like Wild Catch, African Quest, Fortunes of Ali Baba, and many others.
Table & Live Dealer Games: 3.9/5
You'll find a good range of table games, including blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette.
The selection is quite large, and over 70 live dealer options like Live Roulette and Live Blackjack make the All British game library even more exciting.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.3/5
As a newcomer, you’ll be greeted with a welcome bonus matching 100% of your first deposit, up to a limit of £100, as long as you deposit at least £20.
Plus, the casino offers an ongoing 10% cashback, ensuring that players always have something to look forward to.
User Experience: 5/5
Navigating through All British Casino on a desktop is smooth and straightforward. The casino also scores high for mobile compatibility.
They also offer 24/7 customer support accessible via live chat, email, or phone.
Our Criteria for Choosing the Best Online Casino Real Money UK Sites
Slots and Jackpots
Being the most popular of online casino games, an excellent online casino should have plenty of different slots. In addition, we looked for plenty of different jackpot slots with high payouts.
Table and Live Online Casino Games
It is usual for online gambling sites to have lots of live and table games. The best casino sites will also offer more than blackjack, roulette, and video poker. As such, we looked for unique variants, game shows, dice games, scratch and wins, and more.
Welcome Offers and Bonuses
It’s the best thing about signing up to a new casino site. That’s why we’re looking for bonus spins, cash funds that you can use on casino games, and low wagering requirements of less than 35x.
Licence and Safety
It’s fundamentally illegal to operate an online casino without a license but there are different levels to the licences. For example, the UKGC is stricter than Curacao and that means the casino sites under it have to behave better!
In terms of safety, we want to see good encryption on our personal information.
Payment and Withdrawal Methods
It’s all well and good paying with a debit card, but a lot of players prefer to use an eWallet, or perhaps even a cryptocurrency. That’s why we’re looking for as much choice as possible. The more banking options UK online casinos have, the better.
Mobile Experience
It’s important for online casinos to make sure that their casino games are compatible with smartphones. Some online casino sites even have a downloadable app that can elevate the mobile gaming experience with smoother graphics and faster loading.
What is the Most Trusted UK Casino Online?
Casushi: Most trusted UK casino
Pub Casino: Safest new casino
MrQ: Trustworthy encryption
PlayOJO: Long-standing reputation
All British: Trusted brand
Casushi is generally considered one of the most trusted online casinos due to its long-standing reputation in the industry and its active UK Gambling Commission license.
Online UK Casinos VS. Land-Based Casinos
When it comes to gambling, players in the United Kingdom have many options. From the buzzing atmosphere of land-based casinos to the convenience of best online casinos UK, there's a lot to consider.
Each comes with its unique set of advantages. Let's break it down and discuss the pros of both.
Online UK Casino Pros:
Convenience and Flexibility: One of the primary benefits of the best online casinos UK is the convenience they offer. Players can access their favourite games from the comfort of their own homes, during a lunch break at work, or even on the go. There's no need to dress up, travel, or consider the opening hours.
Vast Game Selection: Online casinos often offer a much more extensive range of games compared to their land-based counterparts. From classic slots to live dealer games, players can experience different genres and innovative game mechanics that might not be available at brick-and-mortar venues.
Promotions and Bonuses: UK online casinos frequently offer promotions, bonuses, and loyalty schemes. These can include sign-up bonuses, extra spins, and cashback options. Such perks give you more bang for your buck.
Easy Access to Information: Online platforms provide players with easy access to game rules, strategies, and paytables. This feature is particularly useful for beginners who are still finding their feet. With tutorials and demo modes, online casinos offer a more user-friendly learning curve.
Land-Based Casino Pros:
Tangible Atmosphere: Despite the many advantages of online casinos, it's hard to replicate the unique atmosphere of a physical venue. The sensation of handling chips, the sounds of slot machines ringing, and the social interaction with fellow players and dealers create an experience that online platforms can't fully replicate.
Award-Winning Casino UK Online Sites 2024
The best online casino sites will often win annual awards for their work. So which casinos in the UK have been picking up these prestigious honours recently? Here’s what’s been happening in the past few years:
Campaign of the Year [2024]: PlayOJO (EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards)
Slots Operator of the Year [2021]: MrQ (EGR)
Player’s Choice Award [2019]: MrQ (Bingoport.com)
Best Casino Online UK Games to Play for Real Money
If you’re not sure which type of game to play, here’s a look at some of the most popular options offered by the best UK online casinos on our list. And they’re popular for good reason!
Online Slots
Unsurprisingly, the best online slots in the UK are the most popular casino games at any online casino.
Slot games can come in various forms, both in terms of themes and reel mechanics. So take the time to find out what you’re into because you’re bound to have a lot of options.
Bingo
This is another really popular casino game in the UK, but strangely, that doesn’t seem to be the case in most other countries.
You’re not going to find as many examples of bingo as slots by a long way. Even the best online casinos are only going to have 20 or so bingo rooms. But there’s still a lot of choice for rules and themes.
Poker
This is the only game from our top five that requires that you actually know the rules before you get started, so it might be worth doing a bit of homework before you play for real money if you’re new to poker.
But once you get it right, this is easily one of the best casino games ever.
Roulette
There was once a time when roulette was considered a casino game only for noblemen. It still has a fancy aesthetic to it to this day, but of course, it’s a lot more accessible, and pretty much every casino site in the world has at least one example of it.
The beauty of roulette is that there are so many things you can bet on. Will you go for an easy red or black bet or push the boat out and put your money on a single number, for example?
Blackjack
This classic card game has one of the lowest house edges in the world of online casino games, and that’s great news as it means that we’re more likely to win some money from it compared to the likes of slots.
Blackjack is really easy to play as well. Just aim to get as close to 21 as possible with your hand without going bust!
Safest Payment Methods at the Best Online Casino Sites UK
The best online casino sites will offer a wide range of payment methods to choose from, so we don’t just have to stick to the basics.
Here are a few casino banking options that you might be able to choose from:
VISA: The most popular form of debit card means that it’s the most popular form of payment method for online casino sites.
Mastercard: More and more debit cards are moving over to Mastercard these days after VISA recently raised their fees, so there’s a good chance you’ll end up paying with this instead.
PayPal: If you don’t want to bother dealing with your 16-digit card number, then an eWallet is a great idea, and PayPal is the most popular choice.
Skrill: This awesome banking option is offered by Skrill casinos in the UK has one of the best interfaces we’ve ever seen, and it makes paying for something online, including your casino deposit, a whole lot easier.
Neteller: This is probably Skrill’s closest rival, and you often hear both being mentioned in the same sentence. It’s up to you to decide which of the two is best!
Cryptocurrency: If you bank with crypto, you’ll be able to get faster payments and potentially better bonuses. Just be aware that the value of crypto is very unstable, so this isn’t the best option for beginners or those who don’t know much about it.
What are the Best Payout Online Casinos in the UK?
The Return to Player (RTP) percentage is a significant indicator of an online casino's generosity towards its players. Here, we spotlight some of the UK's best payout online casinos based on their RTPs:
Casushi (97.2% RTP): Leading the pack, Casushi offers an impressive 97.2% RTP. This means players get excellent value for their wagers, with the casino retaining only a small fraction.
Pub Casino (96.8% RTP): Close behind, Pub Casino boasts a commendable RTP of 96.8%, making it another top choice for those seeking impressive returns.
MrQ (96.7% RTP): With a competitive RTP of 96.7%, MrQ ensures players enjoy both entertaining games and favourable payout rates.
Best UK Online Casino Bonuses
When you're looking for the best online casinos UK, the bonuses they offer can be a major factor in your decision. Here's a rundown of the most common types of casino bonuses you'll come across.
Welcome Bonus
The welcome bonus is usually the first thing you'll see when you visit a casino site. It's a one-time offer for new players. It often includes a deposit match, bonus spins, or both.
No Deposit Bonus
These bonuses offer you a small amount of free cash or spins just for signing up, no deposit is required. It's a good way to try out the casino without spending your own money.
Bonus Spins
Usually given alongside the welcome bonus or as a standalone offer, bonus spins are exactly what they sound like—free turns on a slot game.
Reload Bonus
A reload bonus is for existing players and works like a welcome bonus but for subsequent deposits. You might get a 50% bonus up to £100 for your second and third deposits, for example.
Cashback Bonus
This type of bonus returns a percentage of your losses over a specific period, usually as bonus money. It’s a great option for reducing risk.
VIP and Loyalty Programs
These are ongoing programs that reward you for continued play. Points can usually be exchanged for bonuses, extra spins, or other perks.
Best UK Casino Software Providers
Casino software providers are essential to the UK's online casino scene, driving innovation and ensuring a high-quality gaming experience.
Companies like Microgaming stand out for their extensive game libraries and pioneering slots. NetEnt impresses with its top-notch graphics and unique gameplay, while Evolution Gaming leads in delivering immersive live casino experiences.
Meanwhile, Playtech offers a diverse range of games, from slots to live dealers. Together, these industry giants set the gold standard, ensuring online casinos remain fair and exciting for UK players.
Finding the Best Online Casino UK - FAQs
Are Online Casinos Legal in the UK?
Online casinos are absolutely legal in the UK, but only if they have the correct licensing to operate here.
Are UK Casino Sites Safe?
When looking for a casino, safety should be a top priority. The UK Gambling Commission is the most highly regarded regulatory body in the UK, and it only issues licenses to particular candidates.
What is the Most Trusted UK Casino Online?
There is no definitive answer as different players have different opinions. However, Grosvenor is generally considered one of the most trusted online casinos due to its long-standing reputation in the industry and its active UK Gambling Commission license.
Can I Play Casino Games on my Mobile?
These days, mobile gameplay is better than ever and you should be able to find most of your favourite casino games in mobile form. That’s thanks to a very smart piece of technology called HTML5, which allows coders to develop dual versions of games for desktop and mobile.
What are the Odds of Winning at UK Casinos?
At UK casinos, the odds of winning for each game are typically represented by the Return to Player (RTP) percentage. A higher RTP suggests a better probability of winning over time.
While outcomes in casino games are largely based on luck, selecting games with higher RTPs can improve your chances of securing a win.
Which UK Online Casino Has the Highest Payout Rate?
Many casinos offer great payouts, but MrQ is consistently at the top of the list. They offer a wide variety of games with high RTP and consistently outrank their competitors in this way.
Which of the Best Casino UK Sites Offers the Fastest Cashout?
We love that PlayOJO has pledged to process any transactions within 24 hours. That’s super fast, and it means that you should see the money back in your account within 2 or 3 days, depending on which banking method you’ve opted for.
How Do I Choose the Right UK Casino For Me?
There are a few things to think about when you sign up for a new casino. Does it have the right games for you? How about deposit limits? Are the welcome bonus terms going to align with your experience?
Here are a few things to ask yourself when you’re scoping out a new casino:
Which games do you like? Online casinos all have different game portfolios and these can differ a lot. Some might be more online slots focused, others more table games, so make sure to find one that aligns with your taste in games.
Are you an experienced gambler? We recommend only signing up for online casino bonuses that have high wagering requirements if you have a lot of experience as a gambler, otherwise you run the risk of running out of time and voiding the bonus.
Do you play for fun or money? Here’s where you’re going to want to think about things like deposit limits. If you’re just there for a bit of fun and want to spend low, opt for an online casino that has a low minimum deposit.
How important are the graphics? Do you think that an online casino that looks great is important? If it’s not that crucial to you, you might be able to unlock better quality in other departments.
Would you like to bet in crypto? Crypto casino banking has a few key benefits, such as faster transactions, better bonuses and potential anonymity. If you want to do this, make sure the casino in your scope has a cryptocurrency as an option.
Latest Facts About Online Casinos in the UK [2024]
As of 2024, the UK's gambling sector is worth approximately £14.3 billion.
In the UK, 38.2% of all gambling activities are now conducted online.
In 2024, UK-based online casinos amassed a revenue of around £3.2 billion, with slot games leading in popularity.
The online sports betting niche in the UK also showed strong performance, generating close to £1.9 billion in the same year.
There has been a 6.2% uptick in the number of UK online gamblers from last year, reaching a total of roughly 24.7 million active users.
What are the Best Online Casinos UK? Quick Comparison
As a recap, here are our top 5 online UK casinos and why we chose them:
Casushi: If you want the best overall experience with plenty of jackpots and options, this is the best UK casino. New players get a 100% deposit bonus of up to £50 and 50 spins on Book of Dead. Note that the full T&Cs apply.
Pub Casino: Experience the charm of a British pub with an impressive selection of over 2,000 casino games and quick payouts. New players can get a 100% match up to £100. Note that full T&Cs apply.
MrQ: MrQ offers a superior online gambling experience. They also have a large lineup of live games, and offer rare variants you won’t find elsewhere. Use the code "BEAST" to get 30 bonus spins upon sign up. Note that the full T&Cs apply.
PlayOJO: This UK casino has a massive game library and a nice bonus without wagering requirements. Get up to 50 bonus spins at PlayOJO after depositing your first £10. Please note that full T&Cs apply.
All British Casino: If you're looking for a variety of bonuses and a vast selection of games, All British Casino is your go-to. With over 1,500 games and a speedy payout within 24 hours, it's a solid choice for UK players. New users can claim a 100% bonus up to £100. Note that the full T&Cs apply.
How to Sign Up at UK Online Casinos: Step-by-step Guide
If you are new to using online casino sites in the UK, you might need some help to get up and rolling. Here are some steps you can follow to sign up at almost any casino.
Step 1: Choose From UK’s Top Online Casinos
While our top choice is Casushi, feel free to explore other options on our list
Visit Casushi’s website or another online casino site of your choice
Step 2: Create an Account
Navigate to the home page
Click the "Join Now" button
You'll be prompted to fill in personal information to create an account
Fill in all the required info
Keep clicking "Next" until you're finished
Step 3: Verify Your Email Address
You’ll get a confirmation email from the casino
If not in your inbox, check the spam folder
Open the email
Click the link inside to verify your email address
Step 4: Make a Deposit
Log in using your new account details
Head over to the cashier section of the online casino
Select the payment method of your choice
Select the desired amount
Follow the instructions
Complete transaction
Step 5: Claim Your Bonus!
Claim your bonus
Enjoy playing with your bonus funds!
What is the Best UK Casino? Verdict
After much research, we’ve come to the conclusion that if you want to play at the best UK online casino, you should start by checking out Casushi.
Their massive, decades-long reputation is almost enough in itself. But then they layer on a huge casino game variety plus a great bonus with a really good rollover.
In any case, be sure to practice responsible gambling and only put in what you can afford to lose.
Online Casinos UK Licensing and Legislation
Perhaps the single most important thing for an online casino to get right is its licensing. Without this, the operation of the casino would be illegal.
It’s not crucial which licence a casino gets, just as long as that licence is valid in the UK.
The UK Gambling Commission issues one of the strictest licenses in the world. They ensure that casinos offer top-quality games, treat players fairly, and handle their data properly. If any of these standards are not met, the Commission can impose severe penalties.
