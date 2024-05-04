Rampur Signature Reserve Single Malt Whisky Becomes The Most Expensive Indian Whisky Selling At Rs 5 Lakhs Per Bottle

Radico Khaitan Limited (“Radico Khaitan” or the Company) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. In 1998 the Company started its own brands with the introduction of 8PM Whisky. Radico Khaitan is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically.