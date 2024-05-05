Football

LaLiga: Barcelona's Title Hopes End With 2-4 Defeat To Girona - In Pics

A 2-4 defeat to Girona ended Barcelona's hope of remaining in the quest for LaLiga title as Real Madrid are now assured of record-extending 36th Spanish league trophy. The loss pushed Barca down to third in the table. A brace from substitute Portu helped Girona to humble their Catalan rivals and book a Champions League spot for the first time in their history. Girona can now deprive Barcelona of a spot in the Spanish Super Cup if it holds onto second place.

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona vs Girona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Girona players applaud supporters at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Marc-Andre ter Stegen | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

Spanish La Liga: Girona players celebrate
Spanish La Liga: Girona players celebrate | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Girona team players celebrate as they won the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

Gironas Portu celebrates 4th goal
Girona's Portu celebrates 4th goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Girona's Portu celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

Miguel Gutierrez celebrates 3rd goal
Miguel Gutierrez celebrates 3rd goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Girona's Miguel Gutierrez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

Lewandowski celebrates teams 2nd goal
Lewandowski celebrates team's 2nd goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

Andreas Christensen
Andreas Christensen | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Andreas Christensen reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

Jules Kounde
Jules Kounde | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, heads the ball ahead of Girona's Savio during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.

