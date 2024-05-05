LaLiga: Barcelona's Title Hopes End With 2-4 Defeat To Girona - In Pics

Girona players applaud supporters at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Girona team players celebrate as they won the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Girona's Portu celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Girona's Miguel Gutierrez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Andreas Christensen reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, heads the ball ahead of Girona's Savio during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain.