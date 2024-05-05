Football

LaLiga: Barcelona's Title Hopes End With 2-4 Defeat To Girona - In Pics

A 2-4 defeat to Girona ended Barcelona's hope of remaining in the quest for LaLiga title as Real Madrid are now assured of record-extending 36th Spanish league trophy. The loss pushed Barca down to third in the table. A brace from substitute Portu helped Girona to humble their Catalan rivals and book a Champions League spot for the first time in their history. Girona can now deprive Barcelona of a spot in the Spanish Super Cup if it holds onto second place.