Iga Swiatek Beats Aryna Sabalenka To Win Madrid Open Title - In Pics

Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.
Winner Poland's Iga Swiatek, right, holds the trophy flanked by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus after winning the women's final match against at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates a winning point as she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's final match, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's final match, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's final match, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.