Iga Swiatek Beats Aryna Sabalenka To Win Madrid Open Title - In Pics

In a rematch of last year's Madrid Open final, Iga Swiatek prevailed over Aryna Sabalenka to clinch the title in a thrilling summit clash. The top two players in the world fought hard in a neck-to-neck battle, with Swiatek eventually getting the better of Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6 (9-7) after three hours and 14 minutes of gruelling tennis.