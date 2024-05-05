Tennis

Iga Swiatek Beats Aryna Sabalenka To Win Madrid Open Title - In Pics

In a rematch of last year's Madrid Open final, Iga Swiatek prevailed over Aryna Sabalenka to clinch the title in a thrilling summit clash. The top two players in the world fought hard in a neck-to-neck battle, with Swiatek eventually getting the better of Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6 (9-7) after three hours and 14 minutes of gruelling tennis.

Mutua Madrileña Madrid Open 2024 | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka Bernat Armangue

Winner Poland's Iga Swiatek, right, holds the trophy flanked by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus after winning the women's final match against at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning final
Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning final | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Polands Iga Swiatek
Poland's Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates a winning point as she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's final match, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka Bernat Armangue

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's final match, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

Mutua Madrid Open
Mutua Madrid Open | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's final match, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

