Football

MLS: Lionel Messi Shatters Multiple Records In Inter Miami's 6-2 Win Over NY Red Bulls - In Pics

Lionel Messi broke multiple records in Inter Miami's 6-2 victory over New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Messi scored once and earned five assists to create three records. His contribution in six goals, five assists and all of them coming in the same half were all MLS records. Luis Suárez had three goals and Matias Rojas scored twice as Inter Miami got six unanswered goals to come back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to continue their unbeaten run in sixth straight match.