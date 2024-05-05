Football

MLS: Lionel Messi Shatters Multiple Records In Inter Miami's 6-2 Win Over NY Red Bulls - In Pics

Lionel Messi broke multiple records in Inter Miami's 6-2 victory over New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Messi scored once and earned five assists to create three records. His contribution in six goals, five assists and all of them coming in the same half were all MLS records. Luis Suárez had three goals and Matias Rojas scored twice as Inter Miami got six unanswered goals to come back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to continue their unbeaten run in sixth straight match.

Major League Soccer 2024: Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi dribbles the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

1/8
Luis Suárez
Luis Suárez | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) heads the ball over New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/8
Inter Miamis Franco Negri
Inter Miami's Franco Negri | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

Inter Miami defender Franco Negri, left, protects the ball from New York Red Bulls midfielder Emil Forsberg during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/8
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi runs into New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Edelman during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/8
Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls
Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

New York Red Bulls midfielder Emil Forsberg advances the ball past Inter Miami defender Nicolás Freire (21) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/8
Luis Suárez with Lionel Messi
Luis Suárez with Lionel Messi | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez and forward Lionel Messi celebrate a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/8
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino, right, shouts instructions during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/8
Emil Forsberg vie with Sergio Busquets
Emil Forsberg vie with Sergio Busquets | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

New York Red Bulls midfielder Emil Forsberg tries to control the ball against Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/8
Luis Suárez, left, competes with Andrés Reyes
Luis Suárez, left, competes with Andrés Reyes | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, left, competes with New York Red Bulls defender Andrés Reyes during the first half of an MLS soccer game match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

