MLS: Lionel Messi Shatters Multiple Records In Inter Miami's 6-2 Win Over NY Red Bulls - In Pics

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi dribbles the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) heads the ball over New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Franco Negri, left, protects the ball from New York Red Bulls midfielder Emil Forsberg during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi runs into New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Edelman during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
New York Red Bulls midfielder Emil Forsberg advances the ball past Inter Miami defender Nicolás Freire (21) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez and forward Lionel Messi celebrate a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino, right, shouts instructions during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
New York Red Bulls midfielder Emil Forsberg tries to control the ball against Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez, left, competes with New York Red Bulls defender Andrés Reyes during the first half of an MLS soccer game match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.