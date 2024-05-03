National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Aditya Yadav, Samajwadi Party’s Choice for Budaun

Outlook’s Zaina Azhar Sayeda in conversation with SP's Budaun candidate Aditya Yadav who will be contesting for Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Aditya Yadav talks about the need for improved transport and health services in Budaun and defends his party against claims of favouritism. The SP candidate says the party had lost to the BJP in 2019 due to their overconfidence after its alliance with BSP and has learnt from its past mistakes. Aditya Yadav is looking to make his Lok Sabha debut on the seat which has traditionally been an SP stronghold.

