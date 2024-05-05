Day In Pics: May 05, 2024

Cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are placed on a road ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.
BJP supporters take part in a bike rally as part of party campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
A 'village volunteer' keeps a watch at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur.
Advertisement
A 'village volunteer' stands guard at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur.
A shopkeeper arranges election-themed sweets at his shop, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.
Advertisement
Actor Mandakini and others wave to supporters during an election roadshow in support of Independent candidate from Barpeta constituency Dulu Ahmed for the Lok Sabha elections, at Hajo, in Kamrup district.
Advertisement
Preparation sin full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
Newly-appointed Interim President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Devender Yadav with party leader Ajay Maken and others at the DPCC headquarters, in New Delhi.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu with foreign delegates from Election Management Bodies (EMB) of 23 countries during a briefing meeting as part of the Election Visitors’ Programme of Election Commission of India (ECI) to familiarise foreign EMBs with India's electoral system, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
People walk past banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a hot summer day ahead of his roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.
Bridgestone Chief Commercial Officer Rajarshi Moitra (R) and Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer Deepak Gulati (L) with badminton player PV Sindhu during the launch of Bridgestone Dueler All Terrain A/T002 tyre, in Bengaluru.
Congress candidate from Gurugram constituency Raj Babbar with others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Gurugram.
Congress leader and INDIA alliance candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar with AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and others during a meeting with AAP workers at Burari, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Former MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) meets spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Security personnel during cordon and search operation after at least one soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy on Saturday, in Pooch district. The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday.
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora with Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta and other party leaders and workers during a bike rally in support of BJP candidate from Guwahati constituency Bijuli Kalita Medhi for the Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.
J&K Apni Party supporters during party chief Altaf Bukhari's rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar.
Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President and party candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and JDU leader and candidate from Munger constituency Rajiv Ranjan Singh during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Lakhisarai.
CPI(M) candidate Dipsita Dhar during her door-to-door campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.