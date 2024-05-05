National

Day In Pics: May 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 05, 2024

Preps ahead of PM roadshow in Ayodhya | Photo: AP/Arun Sharma

Cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are placed on a road ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.

1/19
BJP bike rally in Ahmedabad
BJP bike rally in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

BJP supporters take part in a bike rally as part of party campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad.

2/19
Manipur violence
Manipur violence | Photo: PTI/Gunjan Sharma

A 'village volunteer' keeps a watch at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur.

3/19
Manipur violence
Manipur violence | Photo: PTI/Gunjan Sharma

A 'village volunteer' stands guard at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur.

4/19
LS Polls: Election-themed sweets
LS Polls: Election-themed sweets | Photo: PTI

A shopkeeper arranges election-themed sweets at his shop, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.

5/19
Actor Mandakini campaigns in Assam
Actor Mandakini campaigns in Assam | Photo: PTI

Actor Mandakini and others wave to supporters during an election roadshow in support of Independent candidate from Barpeta constituency Dulu Ahmed for the Lok Sabha elections, at Hajo, in Kamrup district.

6/19
PM Modi to visit Ayodhya
PM Modi to visit Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

Preparation sin full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.

7/19
Devender Yadav appointed DPCC interim President
Devender Yadav appointed DPCC interim President | Photo: PTI

Newly-appointed Interim President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Devender Yadav with party leader Ajay Maken and others at the DPCC headquarters, in New Delhi.

8/19
Election Visitors’ Programme of ECI
Election Visitors’ Programme of ECI | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu with foreign delegates from Election Management Bodies (EMB) of 23 countries during a briefing meeting as part of the Election Visitors’ Programme of Election Commission of India (ECI) to familiarise foreign EMBs with India's electoral system, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

9/19
Preps ahead of PM roadshow in Ayodhya
Preps ahead of PM roadshow in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

People walk past banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a hot summer day ahead of his roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.

10/19
PV Sindhu in Bengaluru
PV Sindhu in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Bridgestone Chief Commercial Officer Rajarshi Moitra (R) and Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer Deepak Gulati (L) with badminton player PV Sindhu during the launch of Bridgestone Dueler All Terrain A/T002 tyre, in Bengaluru.

11/19
Raj Babbar campaigns for LS polls in Haryana
Raj Babbar campaigns for LS polls in Haryana | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from Gurugram constituency Raj Babbar with others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Gurugram.

12/19
Kanhaiya Kumar meets AAP workers in Delhi
Kanhaiya Kumar meets AAP workers in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Congress leader and INDIA alliance candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar with AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and others during a meeting with AAP workers at Burari, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

13/19
Pappu Yadav meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Pappu Yadav meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Photo: PTI

Former MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) meets spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

14/19
Terror attack ahead of LS polls in JK
Security personnel during cordon and search operation after at least one soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy on Saturday, in Pooch district. The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday.

15/19
AGP bike rally for LS polls in Assam
AGP bike rally for LS polls in Assam | Photo: PTI

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora with Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta and other party leaders and workers during a bike rally in support of BJP candidate from Guwahati constituency Bijuli Kalita Medhi for the Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.

16/19
Altaf Bukharis election rally
Altaf Bukhari's election rally | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

J&K Apni Party supporters during party chief Altaf Bukhari's rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar.

17/19
Mira Borthakur campaigns for LS polls
Mira Borthakur campaigns for LS polls | Photo: PTI

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President and party candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati.

18/19
Nitish Kumar campaigns in Lakhisarai
Nitish Kumar campaigns in Lakhisarai | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and JDU leader and candidate from Munger constituency Rajiv Ranjan Singh during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Lakhisarai.

19/19
Dipsita Dhar campaigns for LS polls
Dipsita Dhar campaigns for LS polls | Photo: PTI

CPI(M) candidate Dipsita Dhar during her door-to-door campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.

