Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Outlook's Zaina Azhar Sayeda Ground Report From UP

From Sambhal’s shifting voter dynamics to the Valmiki community’s anger over the infamous “Hathras Kand”, Outlook’s Zaina Azhar Sayeda brings to you ground reports from Uttar Pradesh constituencies of Badaun, Sambhal and Hathras, going to polls in the third phase.