Pros:

€4,000 welcome offer with 300 spins

€8,000 welcome bonus for high rollers

6,000+ games

Exceptional variety of live baccarat games

Casino tournaments with huge prize pools

Cons:

No card withdrawals

Design could use an update

If you’re on the lookout for the best bonus deals, visit Lucky Dreams and claim the massive 4,000 EUR welcome package with 300 extra spins.

Online Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.9/5

Lucky Dreams is one of the most packed German casinos, featuring a total of 6,000, some of the best casino games in Germany from top providers like NetEnt, Betsoft Gaming, and Pragmatic Play.

You can also explore over 130 live dealer titles, including 35 live Roulette, 68 live Baccarat, and 26 live Blackjack options. However, note that Caribbean Stud and Casino Hold ‘Em are the only two live poker games available.

Two standout slot games to try are Thai Blossoms by Betsoft, with a high RTP of 96.21% and an enchanting Oriental theme, and Mighty Horses: Cash Connect by Netgame, offering a 96.30% RTP and ultra-simple graphics.

Lucky Dreams boasts a low house edge of just 3.18% and an impressive average payout rate of 96.82%. Many games have a +96% RTP, but you'll also find high-volatility games with varying RTP values for those seeking big wins.

Bonuses: 5/5

As a new user, you are eligible to grab a 4-tiered welcome package worth up to €4,000 with 300 extra spins.

Your first two deposits are doubled up to 500 EUR each, with 100 spins on the first one and 50 more on the second deposit.

Then, you can secure up to €1,000 at a 50% match rate with 50 spins on your 3rd deposit and €2,000 more at a 25% match rate on the fourth deposit (plus 100 extra spins). The bonus codes are LUCKY1, LUCKY2, LUCKY3, and LUCKY4.

And if you're a high roller willing to deposit 500 EUR or more, you're eligible to claim the exclusive 8,000 EUR bonus with 10% cash-back and 150 extra spins. Very nice indeed.

Payment and Payout Options: 4.7/5

Apart from major credit/debit cards, which are only valid for deposits, Lucky Dreams supports Bitcoin, BNB, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, XRP, and USDT.

Crypto deposits are not capped, while payouts are limited to 0.12 BTC per transaction. No extra fees apply.

User Experience: 4.6/5

Lucky Dreams has a sleek, dark-blue design that's both professional and light. Support is available through the live-chat button in the bottom right corner of the screen. The service is up and running 24/7 throughout the year.

How We Ranked the Best Online German Casinos

Online Casino Games

The selection of games is a crucial factor in determining the quality of an online casino. We evaluate the variety of games available, including online slots, table games like online poker, and live dealer options.

Payout Rates

Payout rates, otherwise known as RTP (return-to-player) percentages, indicate the likelihood of you winning real money during any given wager. Our experts looked for German casinos with a 97% RTP or higher!

It’s important to note that RTP percentages don’t make you the sole lucky winner – instead, a 97% RTP means that an online casino, on average, gives back €97 in winnings for every €100 spent by their players. Payout rates are an indication of probability rather than a bonding guarantee.

Online Casino Bonuses

Bonuses are a significant incentive for players to choose one online casino over another. We examine the types of bonuses offered, such as welcome bonuses, free spins, and loyalty rewards. To find the best casino bonuses for German players, we take into account the terms and conditions to ensure that they are fair and reasonable.

Payout Options

Fast and secure payments and payout options are essential for an online casino's success. We assess the variety of payment methods available, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. We also evaluate the payout speed and any associated fees.

User Experience

The overall user experience is critical to ensuring that players have an enjoyable time at an online gambling site. We analyze the website's design, ease of navigation, and mobile compatibility (we only recommend German casinos offering mobile play). Additionally, we examine the customer support team, including response times and whether they are available 24/7.

We also ranked the best online casinos in our article in German - Beste Online Casino Seiten in Deutschland - so make sure to check it out if you prefer a non-English version.

What Are the Best German Casino Sites?

Playfina

SG Casino

Tonybet

Wild.io

Lucky Dreams

Although it was a hard-fought battle, Playfina won our first-place ranking for German players. They’ve checked all the boxes with 11,000+ casino games from the most reputable software providers.

Why Is Playfina the Best German Online Casino?

We’re pretty confident that we made the right call when selecting Playfina as the number one online casino in Germany overall. As a reminder, these are the main reasons that led us to that decision…

Top Bonuses: There are a whole ton of lucrative bonuses at Playfina, kicking off with a stunning welcome offer worth up to 1000 EUR in bonus funds as well as an almighty 600 free spins. And after that, there are all kinds of weekly bonuses and more.

Best Games: Playfina offers thousands upon thousands of online casino games and from some incredible providers too, such as Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. This shows us that we can trust the quality of the portfolio here.

Quality Banking: Customers of Playfina will be able to choose from plenty of payment methods, including Bitcoin, PayID, Neosurf and more. When it comes to getting paid out, you should find that your request is processed rapidly so you can get your cash ASAP.

Responsive Customer Support: You can speak to the Playfina support team 24 hours a day through the live chat tool on the site regardless of whether you have an account or not. If you have any issues or just general questions, you’ll get a response very quickly around the clock.

Why Should I Use German Casino Sites?

German online casino sites have been dominating the gambling scene for a while now. It’s easy to see why – here are just some of the reasons.

Safety: The best online casinos in Germany are regulated and encrypted, so you can be sure that you're playing in a safe and secure environment. They offer fair games and strict data protection, ensuring that your personal and financial information is always kept confidential.

Bonuses and Promotions: You can grab casino bonuses and promotions that cater specifically to German players, giving you more chances to win and extend your gameplay. These may include welcome bonuses, free spins, cashback, and loyalty rewards.

Payment Options: German casino operators allow you to deposit and withdraw money using local payment methods, such as Sofortüberweisung, Giropay, and PayPal. This means that you can fund your account securely and conveniently without having to worry about currency exchange fees or long processing times.

Get Assistance in Your Native Language: You can easily communicate with the support team and receive assistance in your native language. Whether you need help registering an account, claiming a bonus, or resolving a technical issue, the support team is just a click away.

Payment Methods at Best German Online Casinos

If you’re ready to play real money games with the best online casino in Germany, you must deposit funds to your new account. In this section, we’ve covered payment methods that are commonly accepted by German online casinos. You can use crypto, ewallets, debit cards & bank transfers!

VISA/MasterCard

Almost all German online casinos accept major debit and credit card transactions. To prevent fraudulent activities, you may need to authenticate your latest deposit or withdrawal through your bank or credit union. Still, the process couldn’t be easier – just fill out your card number!

Cryptocurrency (BTC, BCH, LTC)

While not all of the German online casinos accept cryptocurrency deposits, Tonybet & SG Casino go the extra mile for Bitcoin gamblers. You’ll enjoy anonymous betting, more flexible deposit minimums, expedited transaction speeds, and an increased degree of privacy with crypto!

GiroPay

GiroPay connects with your online banking account to safely and securely transfer funds with no additional fees. You’ll need to confirm your transaction with a secondary PIN number, and using GiroPay can expedite transaction speeds. As of right now, GiroPay is fully compatible with EUR.

Online Bank Transfer

High rollers can use an online bank transfer or wire transfer to move large amounts of money. Although many of the best online casinos in Germany implement a processing fee on bank transfers, it’s the safest and most secure way to make big deposits and receive larger withdrawals. Most banks are compatible!

You can use Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DKB, BNP Paribas SA, and BayernLB for starters.

Skrill/Neteller

Skrill and Neteller are the best e-wallet payment options if you value flexibility. These platforms are compatible with multiple forms of cryptocurrency, VISA, MasterCard, or your regular bank account. It’s like using a middleman to process deposits & receive withdrawals on your behalf.

All your sensitive financial details are kept confidential, which is valuable if you’re worried about security with the best German online casinos. Skrill & Neteller also have built-in fraud protection.

Best Bonuses Available at German Online Casinos

The best online casinos in Germany have special promos in store for new sign-ups! In this section, we’ve discussed the best welcome bonuses (and where you can find them) in 2023.

Playfina - Up to €1,000 bonus + 600 free spins

SG Casino - 100% bonus up to €500 + 200 free spins

Tonybet - 150% bonus up to €220 + 170 free spins

Wild.io - 120% bonus up to $5000 + 75 free spins

Spinia - 150% bonus up to €250 + 50 free spins

Lucky Dreams - €4,000 bonus + 300 free spins

5 Gringos - €500 welcome bonus + 200 free spins

For more information, read our German article about bonuses - Die besten Online Casinos mit Bonus in Deutschland - and bag yourself some free spins and bonus cash.

Guide to Playing Online Casino Games in Germany

Are Online Casinos Safe for German Players?

Yes, the top online casinos in Germany are very secure, but it's essential to choose a reputable and licensed platform like Spinia. To ensure a safe gaming experience, follow these guidelines.

Licensing : Make sure the online casino holds a valid license from a recognized gambling authority, such as Curacao eGaming.

Security Measures : Check if the casino uses SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial information. This technology ensures that your data remains secure during transactions.

Game Fairness : Look for German online casinos that use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to guarantee fair gameplay. Additionally, some platforms are certified by independent testing agencies like eCOGRA, which further ensures game fairness.

Reputation : Research player reviews and industry forums to gauge the reputation of the online casino. This will give you an idea of its reliability, customer service, and payout process.

Responsible Gambling: Choose a casino that promotes responsible gambling and offers tools to help players manage their gaming habits, such as self-exclusion options and deposit limits.

What Is the Safest Online Casino in Germany?

Playfina is the safest online casino in Germany. It’s correctly licensed and it contains top tier security to keep all of your personal information safe.

Do You Pay Taxes on Online Gambling Winnings in Germany?

Yes, you pay taxes on gambling winnings in Germany, but not for every wager! Real money winnings derived from betting and casino gaming aren’t subject to income tax.

However, if you’re wagering on horse races and mainstream sports at the best online casinos in Germany, you’ll be subject to a 5% tax rate.

How to Cash Out From Online Casino Sites in Germany?

Cashing out your winnings from an online casino as a German player is a relatively simple process. Here’s how to do it.

Verify your account: Before you can withdraw any winnings, you'll need to verify your identity with the online casino. This typically involves providing a copy of your ID and proof of address.

Initiate the withdrawal: Navigate to the cashier section of the online casino and select the "Withdraw" option. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and choose your preferred withdrawal method. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Wait for processing: Withdrawal processing times vary depending on the casino and the chosen withdrawal method. E-wallet withdrawals are typically the fastest option at German online casinos, often processed within 24 hours, while bank transfers and credit/debit card withdrawals may take anywhere from 2-5 business days.

Is German Customer Care Reliable?

Yes, German customer care is reliable. Our top picks offer quick-responding customer support through email and live chat! German players can get in touch with real agents around the clock.

While most online casinos in Germany don’t have a phone support line, you can expect timely replies from professional representatives. Our experts consistently received feedback in mere seconds through live chat! Plus, all our top picks respond to email inquiries in 24 hours or less.

3 Best Online Casino Germany Sites - Quick Comparison

Playfina: The best online casino in Germany overall has to be Playfina. It has all the games you could possibly want as well as some stunning bonuses. The first of those bonuses is the welcome offer, which is worth up to $1670 plus 600 free spins.

SG Casino: If you’re here for slots on slots, SG Casino is one of the best German casinos for you. It has you covered with 6,000+ classic reels and 200 progressive jackpots. Play Leprechaun’s Luck and take home up to $2.99 million! Before you get started, they’ll double your first deposit up to $500 and give you 200 free spins.

Tonybet: If you’re looking for live casino games then Tonybet could well be the best site for you. There are over 500 of them to choose from, and they’re of a super high quality. Claim their 150% welcome package and get up to €220 + 170 free spins!

How to Join an Online Casino Germany Site

To create an account at licensed online casinos for German players and start playing the most popular casino games, just follow the steps below.

1. Register Your Online Casino Account

Visit Playfina and click the sign-up button

Fill out the registration form

Accept the Terms & Conditions and create your account

2. Fund Your Account and Claim the Casino Bonus

Log in to your new casino account and open the Cashier

Set your payment method and make your first deposit

Claim the welcome bonus

3. Play Games

Enter the casino lobby and start exploring the games

Select a game you wish to play and have fun!

Tips and Advice for German Online Casino Players

Check out our advice below before gambling online for real money in Germany.

Choose a Reputable Online Casino : When selecting an online casino, it's crucial to choose one that is trustworthy and licensed by a reputable authority. Avoid unlicensed casinos or those with negative reviews.

Use a German Payment Method : Using German payment methods like Sofortüberweisung, PayPal, or Paydirekt can save you money on international transaction fees. Additionally, it's a good idea to use a payment method that allows you to set limits on your deposits and withdrawals to help manage your spending.

Speak to Customer Support in German : Before depositing at an online casino, contact the support team to see whether they provide support in your native language.

Try Multiple Online Casinos: Trying out several online casinos can be a smart move for German players. By doing so, you can claim multiple welcome bonuses, which can significantly boost your bankroll and increase your chances of winning. Additionally, playing at more of the best online casinos in Germany allows you to explore different games and software providers.

So, What Is the Best Real Money Casino Online for German Players?

You are now familiar with the top German casinos — it's just a matter of taking your pick.

Playfina is the king of online casinos in Germany, but based on your preferences, you might enjoy SG Casino more, or any other casino from our list for that matter.

To that end, make sure to select an online casino that you think will suit your needs the most and stick to responsible gambling!

