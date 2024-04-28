Cricket

PAK Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi Help Hosts Level Series - In Pics

Babar Azam's well-made 69 and followed by a four-wicket spell by Shaheen Shah Afridi steered Pakistan to a famous nine-run win over New Zealand and level the serie 2-2. Earlier. BlackCaps had won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Gadaffi Stadium. The Men In Green posted 178/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis started strongly but faded away in the middle overs thanks to Afridi's burst. Despite a late fightback, Pakistan turned on the screws and clinched the game in their favour.