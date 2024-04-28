PAK Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi Help Hosts Level Series - In Pics

Pakistan's and New Zealand's players pose with trophy of the T20 series which end draw 2-2, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's and New Zealand players shake hands on the end of the play of the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and his New Zealand's counterpart Michael Bracewell hold jointly trophy of the T20 series which end draw 2-2, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ish Sodhi during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Josh Clarkson plays a shot during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Ben Sears celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, left, celebrates with Babar Azam after hitting a boundary during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.