PAK Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi Help Hosts Level Series - In Pics

Babar Azam's well-made 69 and followed by a four-wicket spell by Shaheen Shah Afridi steered Pakistan to a famous nine-run win over New Zealand and level the serie 2-2. Earlier. BlackCaps had won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Gadaffi Stadium. The Men In Green posted 178/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis started strongly but faded away in the middle overs thanks to Afridi's burst. Despite a late fightback, Pakistan turned on the screws and clinched the game in their favour.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's and New Zealand's players pose with trophy of the T20 series which end draw 2-2, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's and New Zealand players shake hands on the end of the play of the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and his New Zealand's counterpart Michael Bracewell hold jointly trophy of the T20 series which end draw 2-2, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ish Sodhi during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Josh Clarkson plays a shot during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Ben Sears celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, left, celebrates with Babar Azam after hitting a boundary during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the fifth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

