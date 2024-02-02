Best Online Casinos Canada

Outlook Spotlight

We have a comprehensive list of the best online casinos in Canada right now based on their selection of casino games, bonuses, fairness, and more.

February 2, 2024

Online casinos in Canada are a dime a dozen – and it takes some serious research and an eye for detail to find the ones worthy of your money.

To help you navigate the seemingly endless options, we’ve put in the hours and grinded out a list of the 10 best online casinos in Canada based on benchmarks that truly matter.

Leading our list is Jokersino – but you can be sure that all the rest are nearly as good when it comes to their game selection, payout speed, bonuses, and reputation.

Read on as we review Canada’s top online casino sites!

Best Online Casinos in Canada for 2024

  • Jokersino: Best Canadian online casino

  • Bodog: Up to $600 + 50 free spins

  • Lucky 7even: 4,000+ online slots

  • PlayOJO: 50 free spins with no wagering requirements

  • Jackpot City: Best mobile casino in Canada

  • Spin Casino: 50+ live dealer games

  • Platin Casino: Top pick for jackpot slots

  • Ricky Casino: Offers bonus-buy slot games

  • HellSpin: Best variety of games

  • BetOnline: Top pick for online poker

  • Luckyeven: Leading in progressive jackpot games

  • Rooster.bet: Also offers sports betting

  • Qbet: 24/7 customer support

  • Spinch: Top choice for specialty games

  • Casinoinfinity: Wide range of cryptocurrency options

  • SkyCrown: Most diverse live casino

  • NeoSpin: Offers fast payouts

  • Ruby Fortune: Excellent loyalty rewards program

  • Tonybet: Top choice for beginners

  • Spinaway: Most user-friendly interface

The best Canada online casinos offer generous bonuses, excellent game variety, and so much more. Let’s explore what each of them has in store for you.

1. Jokersino — Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Jokersino
Jokersino

Pros:

  • 4,000+ online casino games

  • 30 leading software providers

  • Up to $2,500 welcome bonus

  • Low, 5x wagering requirements

  • 24/7 customer support

  • Big limits and fast payouts via crypto

Cons:

  • Low max deposit via credit cards

  • Can’t explore games without an account

Coming in guns blazing, brand-new for 2024 – Jokersino fills all the gaps that established online casinos have ignored for years. 

This includes thousands of high-quality games on a single platform, some of the lowest wagering requirements, and an ultra-fast interface that doesn’t glitch, lag, or do anything that makes you want to smash your phone into the closest wall.

Game Selection: 5/5

By partnering with over 30 software providers, including top dogs like NetEnt and Yggdrasil, Jokersino features what we like to call the best selection of games in Canada on a single platform.

All of the games are presented in high-quality thumbnails that virtually pop from the screen, with industry-famous titles like Starburst and Sweet Bonanza available to play.

The live casino section doesn’t leave anything to be desired, either. Even though the selection of games might seem small at first glance – simply click on any of the games to access the entire selection of live games by Evolution, and you’ll have over 100 games to choose from.

All in all, an elite game library. Hats down.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5 

Most casino bonuses are beautiful on the outside but rotten on the inside, which doesn’t apply to Jokersino’s bonuses and promotions.

On your first deposit, you will get a 200% bonus up to C$500 – and this alone is a heck of a good incentive without even paying attention to any details. However, you know where the devil is.

In this case, the bonus wagering requirements are extremely low at 5x, as opposed to the industry average of 35x. That same rollover applies to the two following bonuses you can get:

  • 100% up to C$750 on your second deposit

  • 100% up to C$1,250 on your third deposit

Beyond these, there is a 10% cashback on the table for VIP players and weekly match bonuses on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

As a modern-day platform, Jokersino is fully optimized to work on your mobile browser via instant play without issues, allowing you to play any game you like – be it slots or live games.

Being such a new online casino in Canada, Jokersino still hasn’t developed a mobile casino app. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t use it on your smartphone. 

Banking: 4.8/5

You can use three types of payment methods to deposit at this Canadian casino, including:

  • Interac: Min. C$25 – Max. C$3,000

  • Credit Card (Visa, MasterCard): C$25 – Max. C$250

  • Crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC): C$25 – Max. C$50,000

If you’re a high-roller, using any of the accepted cryptocurrencies is the way to go here.

>> Get your $2,500 welcome package [Jokersino] <<

2. Bodog — Best Online Casino in Canada for Top Bonuses

Bodog
Bodog

Pros:

  • Over 770 games

  • Excellent mobile casino

  • Respected brand with nearly 30 years of experience

  • Also offers sports betting

  • Low wagering requirements on the welcome bonus

Cons:

  • Unimpressive website design

  • Limited variety of table games

Bodog is one of the most exciting CA online casinos for a number of reasons. It’s basically a one-stop shop for Canadian gamblers of all shapes and sizes – offering online gambling games, sports betting options, and even online poker tournaments.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Bodog Casino has just over 770 games for players to enjoy. It’s not only the volume of games that is impressive, but it is also the game variety. They offer a great selection of Canadian online slots and table games, including 15 fantastic poker games. These double-down as free casino games as well, allowing you to get familiar with the gameplay without spending money.

Bodog also has a decent live dealer casino with 34 live casino games and excellent game hosts. You can also bet on horses on Bodog’s platform with their award-winning horse racing section. But we especially love their sportsbook, which covers most major sporting events and offers seriously good betting odds. 

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

Bodog has some of the best bonuses in the industry and we had to go with a perfect score here. 

They offer 100% up to $600 plus 50 free spins, but what makes this promotion really enticing is the low rollover of 25x. You’re not getting any lower than that (except at PlayOJO and Jokersino, of course). 

Once the welcome bonus honeymoon is over, Bodog offers ongoing promotions such as a 200% refer-a-friend bonus and a 100% poker bonus, and there are even hot-drop jackpots to explore. 

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Bodog’s mobile casino website is sensational, with a cutting-edge design and overall performance. It is super slick, and the layout is supremely easy to navigate. Fans of their desktop page will love their app. 

Banking: 4.9/5

Bodog has a brilliant selection of banking options that is varied and efficient. They offer banking via credit and debit cards, as well as Interac and Direct Transfer on the fiat currency side.

Things get a little more exciting on the cryptocurrency side, with banking options such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum and Tether. We love that there are no withdrawal fees. As far as payout times go, you can expect your cash in a speedy 24-72 hours

>> Claim up to $600 and 50 free spins [Bodog] <<

3. Lucky7even — Best Online Casino Canada for Slots

Lucky7even
Lucky7even

Pros:

  • Over 4000 online slot games

  • Games by over 90 software providers

  • C$3,000 welcome package + 200 free spins

  • Exemplary user interface

  • 19 payment methods

Cons:

  • Jackpot amounts not listed on game thumbnails

  • C$30 minimum deposit

If you’re looking to play online slots first and foremost, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better online casino in Canada than Lucky7even – featuring an insane selection of over 4000 slots by 90 software developers

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Among the huge variety of slot games available, you will find everything from classic-themed 3-reelers and 5-reel games to the latest Hold & Win titles and Megaways. Many of these slots have high RTPs, too, particularly those developed by NetEnt and Betsoft.

If you’re new to online gambling, we suggest you get started with slots like Secrets of Atlantis and Jack Hammer. Both of these titles are developed by NetEnt, and they have high RTPs combined with low volatility – allowing you to stretch your gambling dollar for much longer.

Besides slots, there are tons of other games available, including live blackjack, baccarat, roulette, dice, and game shows by the likes of Evolution and Pragmatic.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5 

The bonus game at Lucky7even is pretty strong, too, with the casino offering dedicated bonuses for nearly every day of the week.

But as a new player, you will mostly be interested in the welcome package – which gives you the chance to claim up to C$3,000 and 200 free spins across 4 deposits. Your first deposit will be doubled up to C$750, and you will also get 50 free spins. 

Once done and dusted with the welcome honeymoon, you can take advantage of:

  • Tuesday Bonus: Depending on how much you deposit, you can get 30, 60, or 110 FS

  • Thursday Bonus: Use the code WINTHUR to get a 30% bonus up to C$150 + 30 FS

  • Saturday Booster: Use the SATFS code with your deposit to get 50 free spins

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Lucky7even is a brand-new online casino, and its developers are very much aware of how important mobile optimization is. 

Regardless of whether you’re using a tablet or your smartphone to access the casino, it will scale down to fit your screen, with all of the buttons placed where you need them to be – ensuring easy navigation with a few taps on your screen.

The games themselves play great, with more than 90% of the entire game selection available on mobile.

Banking: 4.8/5

This Canadian casino online accepts a slew of payment methods, including Interac, credit cards, Jeton, iDebit, MuchBetter, Neosurf, MiFinity, Flexepin, Bitcoin, and 9 other cryptos.

The minimum deposit of C$30 is a touch higher compared to its competitors, with a maximum of C$6,000 for Interac.

Using cryptocurrencies will expedite your payouts, as most of them are processed within 24 hours.

>> Enjoy up to C$3,000 welcome package + 200 free spin [Lucky7even] <<

4. PlayOJO — Best Casino Online Canada With No-Wager Bonuses

PlayOJO
PlayOJO

Pros:

  • Over 2,000 games available

  • No wagering requirements

  • 50 free spins for new players

  • Demo play available

  • Excellent customer support

  • Over 50 live casino games

Cons:

  • No traditional welcome bonus

  • Website is sometimes slow to respond

PlayOJO is our second-best online casino Canada because it hits all the right notes when it comes to our stringent benchmark categories. It is also a well-designed casino with a fun cotton candy theme that is unobtrusive and refreshingly easy to navigate. 

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With over 2100 different games and game variations on offer, the game selection at PlayOJO is more than impressive. They offer over 1880 different online slots with awesome themes and excellent gameplay. For poker enthusiasts, there are 15 different poker variations, and blackjack players can enjoy a whopping 165 different blackjack variants. 

There is also a decent live dealer casino with over 50 live dealer casino games on offer, and if online roulette is your personal favourite, then you have a fantastic array of 26 roulette wheel variations to enjoy.  

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5 

PlayOJO does things a little differently, as they do not offer a traditional welcome bonus but rather 50 free spins when you deposit $10. The good news is that there are no wagering requirements to deal with, which means you can withdraw anything you win right away. 

There are a few ongoing promotions for existing players to take advantage of as well. 

The OJO Plus program gives you cashback with every wager you place, and the OJO Wheel and Prize Twister will further provide you with the chance to win free spins, money rewards, and more. You can even win a cruise or a stay at a luxury resort with all expenses paid. 

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

PlayOJO has a brilliant dedicated downloadable mobile casino app which is exceptionally well designed with an intuitive display and excellent all-around performance. The app is a little more simple than the desktop, but we think we prefer it that way. 

There is also a mobile-adapted browser for those that do not want to download an app. The web-based version is equally well designed with excellent responsiveness and no lagging or freezing of any kind. 

Both the app and web-based website are compatible with Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes.  

Banking: 4.9/5

PlayOJO has a great selection of brilliant banking options to suit the needs of its players. They offer banking via credit and debit cards, as well as ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, ecoVoucher, Astropay, and Jeton.

There are a few fees attached to some of the withdrawals, but they are minimal and in line with industry standards. As far as withdrawal times are concerned, you can expect your withdrawals to be processed within 24 hours.

>> Claim 50 zero-wager free spins [PlayOJO] <<

5. Jackpot City — Best Real Money Online Casino Canada for Mobile

Jackpot City
Jackpot City

Pros:

  • Over 500 games by providers like NetEnt and Microgaming

  • Great mobile casino apps

  • Up to $1,600 welcome package

  • Amazing user interface and design 

  • Big jackpot slots

Cons:

  • Doesn’t offer a lot of reload bonuses for existing players

  • You can’t explore the site without an account

Jackpot City is a sensational online casino Canada site that is mostly known for its superb mobile casino apps that work great on both Android and iOS devices. 

Game Selection: 4.6/5 

Jackpot City Casino hosts over 480 different games. They have over 370 different online slot variations with a few entertaining themes that you will not find anywhere else. 

They also have a few decent table games and 12 poker variations to choose from. There are 17 blackjack tables and 9 roulette wheels, as well as a fully stocked live dealer casino with more than 53 live dealer games

We have to mention all the jackpot slots you’ll find, with titles like Mega Moolah offering seven-figure payouts

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5 

Jackpot City Casino offers a sensational welcome bonus of up to C$1600 split over the first 4 deposits. The wagering requirements of 35x are also pretty fair – and they are only attached to the bonus funds.

This is usually not the case at most Canada online casinos, so this bonus is very much worth claiming.

Things get a bit tricky when it comes to ongoing promotions. It isn’t that they do not offer any ongoing promotions; it’s rather that they change on any given day, so it is tough to report on what the ongoing promotions are.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5 

The Jackpot City mobile casino app is exceptionally well designed, with a flawless layout and fantastic responsiveness. The intuitive display adapts to both phones and tablets, and there is no lagging or freezing of any kind. 

There is also a mobile-adapted browser for those that do not wish to download an app. The mobile casino site is also superbly designed, and it retains all of the razzmatazz from the desktop and app. Both the app and browser are fully compatible with Android and iOS devices. 

Banking: 4.9/5

Jackpot City surprisingly does not accept cryptocurrencies, which is odd considering how forward-thinking the online casino Canada is known to be. On the fiat currency side, however, they do a great job of offering a decent selection of banking options. 

They offer banking via credit and debit cards, Interac, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, iDebit, Flexepin, and more. There are no fees attached to any transactions, and you can expect your withdrawals to be processed within a speedy 24 hours.

6. Spin Casino — Top Canadian Online Casino for Live Games

Spin Casino
Spin Casino

Pros:

  • Over 480 games

  • Up to $1,000 welcome package and 100 free spins

  • Has some of the best online slots in Canada

  • Over 50 live dealer games by Evolution

  • Mobile casino apps for iOS and Android

  • Big jackpot slot games

Cons:

  • Can’t explore any games without an account

  • You can’t play for free

Spin Casino Canada has some of the most popular casino games in the Great White North – especially when it comes to live dealers (thanks to some pretty neat software by Evolution) and big jackpot slot games.

Game Selection: 4.6/5 

Spin Casino has just over 480 games from some of the best software developers in the industry. There are over 370 traditional online slots and progressive jackpot slots, and they have over 9 different poker games for players to enjoy. 

Spin Casino also has a few great table games, including 15 blackjack games and 21 roulette wheels. Their live dealer casino is what makes Spin Casino such a pleasure to enjoy. They have over 47 live dealer games that are exceptional, with superb casino hosts. 

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5 

Spin Casino likes to be generous with its bonuses and rewards. They offer a fantastic welcome bonus of up to C$1000 plus an additional 100 free spins. There is a higher wagering requirement attached to the welcome bonus, though. 

They also have a few great ongoing promotions for their existing players to enjoy, including Every-Day Rewards, and more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Spin Casino’s dedicated downloadable app is great, with nearly the entire game selection optimized for smaller screens.

The web-hosted mobile casino site is even better, which follows the original website more closely. The mobile site is nicely laid out with an uncluttered design. The responsiveness is great, and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes.

Banking: 4.7/5 

Spin Casino has the most comprehensive banking selection of all the best online Canadian casinos. They offer banking via MasterCard, Visa, Interac, eCheck, iDebit, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Neosurf, and more.

There is a distinct lack of cryptocurrency options, but for the most part, this is a great selection of fiat currency banking options. There are a few fees to expect, although they are minimal and in line with industry standards.

Best Casinos Online in Canada — Latest 2024 Updates & Stats

Here are some key updates and statistics about online casinos in Canada for 2024:

Legal Gambling Age: The legal gambling age varies across Canada, with most provinces setting it at 19 years, except for Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta, where it's 18 years​.

Gender Participation: In the Canadian online gambling scene, males comprise 57%, while females make up 43% of internet gamblers​.

Popular Casino Games: Slots are the most wagered-on games in online casinos, followed by table games and live dealer games. For sports betting, basketball leads in popularity​.

​​​

Platform Usage: Canadian online gamblers tend to have multiple accounts, with the national average being 3.6 accounts per player. This number is higher in Atlantic Canada (4.7 accounts) and lower in Manitoba/Saskatchewan (2.7 accounts)​.

Payment Methods: Popular payment methods at Canadian online casinos include Interac, Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Play+, Flexepin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum​.

Market Growth: The Canadian online gambling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 15% from 2023 to 2027. This growth is partly attributed to the increased player engagement following the COVID-19 pandemic​.

Blacklisted Canada Casinos Online — Red Flags to Avoid

Being aware of red flags that could indicate a problematic site is important when choosing an online casino. Here’s why you should avoid a casino if you encounter these warning signs:

  • Allegations of Withdrawal Issues: If players frequently report difficulties withdrawing their winnings, it's a significant concern. This could indicate that the casino is deliberately delaying or denying payouts, a breach of fair gaming practices.

  • No License: Operating without a license is a huge red flag. A licensed casino is regulated and adheres to certain standards of fairness and security. An unlicensed casino is not accountable to any regulatory body, putting your funds and personal data at risk.

  • Reports of Confiscated Winnings: When players report that a casino has unjustly confiscated their winnings, it often points to the casino manipulating terms and conditions or inventing reasons to avoid payouts.

  • Account Closures Due to Winnings: If there are reports of the casino closing players’ accounts after they win large amounts, it suggests the casino is not financially stable or is unwilling to pay out legitimate winnings, which is unfair and unprofessional.

  • Unresponsive Customer Service: Good customer service is one of the easiest signs to recognize in a reliable casino. A casino with consistently poor or unresponsive customer support indicates a lack of concern for player experiences and issues, which could extend to other areas of their operation.

Top 10 Online Casinos Canada — Our Ranking Methodology

Casino Game Selection

One of the primary things we check when reviewing a legitimate online casino site in Canada is the quality and quantity of game selection. On this list, all of the casinos have plenty of slots, jackpots, table games, and live dealer games to play.

Bonuses and Rewards

Bonuses and rewards are an online casino’s way of enticing new players and building customer loyalty – but these bonuses must have fair terms and conditions, which is why we scored Canadian online gambling sites not only on the size of their bonus but also how easy it was to convert it to real money.

Mobile Experience

Mobile gaming is becoming more and more popular as we spend more time on our mobile phones. Having a dedicated downloadable app is the ultimate nice-to-have, but having a mobile-adapted website, at the very least, is an absolute must. 

Banking Options

The best online gambling sites in Canada should have decent banking options to ensure you can transact without any hassle. Ideally, they should offer a mix of cards, eWallets, and crypto options.

Payout Speed

Top online casinos in Canada should have a reputation for prompt payouts. We rank casinos based on the speediness and reliability of their withdrawal processes, ensuring players can enjoy their rewards without unnecessary delays.

Security and Trust

We assess real money online casinos in Canada for their commitment to player safety through advanced encryption techniques and valid licenses. Trustworthiness is non-negotiable, so casinos that prioritize protecting their players earn higher marks in our ranking.

Best Canadian Online Casinos — Quick Facts

  • Online Casinos - ✔️ Yes

  • Taxable Winnings - ❌ No

  • Online Casino Games - ✔️ Slots, Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, Live Dealer

  • Legal Age for Gambling - ✔️ 19+

What is the Most Trusted Casino Online in Canada?

  • Jokersino: Best overall

  • Bodog: Up to $600 + 50 free spins

  • Lucky 7even: 4,000+ online slots

  • PlayOJO: 50 free spins with no wagering requirements

  • Jackpot City: Best mobile casino apps

Jokersino is the best Canadian online casino for gambling online. It offers thousands of awesome games, generous bonuses, and many other awesome features.

Why Is Jokersino the Best Canada Casino Online?

Best Canada Casino Online
Best Canada Casino Online

With over 4000 games, some of the lowest wagering requirements in the industry, and big bonuses for both new and existing players – Jokersino sealed its spot as the absolute best online casino in Canada.

It also goes the extra mile to ensure player satisfaction with big limits and fast payouts via crypto and 10% cashback for VIP players. We also love the smooth design and layout of the casino, and they have an excellent reputation when it comes to payout speed.

Why Should I Play Casino Games Online in Canada?

Because it’s fun? Levity aside, gambling at land-based casinos can’t be compared to online casinos, but there are a few good reasons to play online.

  • Play From Anywhere: If you’re not in the mood for travelling to the nearest casino, you can always fire up your mobile phone or computer and play online casino games. Plus, you’ll be saving a lot of time.

  • More Games: Legitimate online casinos will always have more games than land-based casinos, and this has something to do with the digital space being virtually unlimited. Plus, you never have to wait for a free spot at the blackjack table – online live dealer games always have a seat available.

  • Real Money Online Casino Bonuses: While some brick-and-mortar casinos do offer loyalty programs and small bonuses, they can’t really compare to the thousands of dollars available to claim on your initial deposit at each Canadian online casino on this list.

Best Online Casino Games for Canadian Players

Whether you're a fan of the spin of the roulette wheel, the tension of the poker table, or the engaging themes of slot machines, the best Canada online casinos have something to offer. 

Let’s have a look at some of the games that you can enjoy at the top 10 online casinos in Canada.

Slots

Slots are undoubtedly among the most popular real money casino games at legit Canadian sites. These games are simple, engaging, and have a wide array of themes, making them attractive to a broad spectrum of players.

Live Dealer

Live dealer games bridge the gap between online and brick-and-mortar casinos, giving players the best of both worlds. Through high-quality streaming, players can interact with dealers and even other players in real-time.

Poker

Poker has a rich history, and it continues to be a staple of any Canadian online casino. The card game tests a player's strategy and bluffing skills.

Many variations are available, like Texas Hold'em and Omaha, each providing unique challenges.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the most thrilling games to play at an online casino in Canada. Watching the ball spin around the roulette wheel creates an unforgettable gaming experience.

The top online casinos in Canada offer different variants of roulette, including American, European, and French.

Blackjack

Blackjack is an iconic casino card game that combines luck and skill. It’s a game where you play against the dealer, and the objective is to get as close to 21 without going over.

The best blackjack online Canada sites offer different versions of blackjack, each with slight tweaks to the rules.

Baccarat

Baccarat is another exciting card game available at the best Canada online casinos. The game is all about guessing who will win - the player, the banker, or if it will be a tie.

Its simplicity and elegance have made it a popular choice at the top online Canadian casinos. Whether you’re new to the world of online gambling or an experienced player, Baccarat is a great choice.

Casino Games in Canada with the Lowest House Edge

For players looking to maximize their winning potential, choosing games with a low house edge is key. Here are some of the most favourable options available in Canadian casinos:

  • Blackjack: from 1.5%

  • Craps (Don't Pass/Don't Come bets): from 1.4%

  • Baccarat (Banker bet): around 1.06%

  • Video Poker (Jacks or Better): around 0.46% with optimal strategy

  • European Roulette: 2.7%

Payment Methods Available at Top Canadian Online Casinos

Credit and Debit Cards (Visa and MasterCard)

Credit and debit cards are the most straightforward way to make transactions at an online casino in Canada. Both Visa and MasterCard are universally accepted, ensuring easy deposits and withdrawals.

E-Wallets (PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller)

Electronic wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller offer a fast and secure way to manage your online casino Canada real money account. With instant deposits and speedy withdrawals, e-wallets are convenient and secure.

Prepaid Cards (Play+ and Others)

Prepaid cards like Play+ offer a secure and anonymous way to fund your online casino account in Canada. You preload the card with funds before using it for transactions.

Bank Wire Transfers

For those who prefer more traditional payment methods, bank wire transfers are generally available at most real money online casinos in Canada. While they are highly secure, they can take several business days to complete, which might not suit players looking for instant play.

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Others)

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are becoming an increasingly popular payment method at online Canadian casinos. They offer high levels of anonymity and generally have faster transaction speeds.

Best Online Casinos for Canadians - Top Bonuses & Promotions 

Welcome Bonus

A special offer for new players, usually a match on your first deposit or a set amount of free spins. It's designed to kickstart your casino experience, and it’s usually the biggest real money online casino bonus that you can claim at any gambling site.

Reload Bonus

Given to existing players when they top up their accounts, often as a percentage of the deposit. You can use these bonuses to play online casino games but keep in mind that their value is usually lower than the welcome bonus.

No Deposit Bonus

No-deposit offers are small bonuses given without requiring a deposit, allowing players to play online casino games for free. These offers are extremely rare and usually come with higher wagering requirements.

Loyalty Program

Loyal players can look forward to loyalty programs at real money online casinos in Canada. As you play games, you will accumulate points that you can later exchange for cash rewards.

Free Spins

Often tied to specific slot machine games, allowing players to take spins without using their own money.

Best Online Casinos in Canada - FAQs

Is it better to gamble online or at a casino?

Online casinos often provide a more convenient and versatile experience than traditional brick-and-mortar casinos. Players enjoy a broader selection of games, flexible stakes, and the comfort of playing from anywhere. Additionally, online casinos frequently offer generous bonuses and promotions not typically found in physical casinos.

Are Canadian online casinos fair?

Yes, Canadian online casinos are fair if you choose the ones that are regulated. All reputable online casinos use random number generators (RNGs), to ensure fairness when playing the best online casino games.

Be sure to check that your online casino Canada of choice, like the safe Canadian casinos listed in this review, is reputable and properly licensed with the appropriate authorities to ensure fairness.

What is the safest online casino for Canadian players?

Jokersino is the safest online casino in Canada for real money. It offers top-notch security, a valid license, and low wagering requirements.

Other online casinos on our list are also safe and trustworthy. You can choose the one you prefer based on their game library, bonuses, or other features you might be interested in, without worrying about safety.

Which online casinos pay out immediately?

Most of the best Canadian online casinos on our list, including our top pick Jokersino, offer fast payouts, especially through cryptocurrencies. Crypto transactions are known for their speed, allowing for almost immediate withdrawals.

This feature, combined with their comprehensive gaming options and robust bonuses, makes them highly preferred among players seeking quick payouts.

What are the best online casino games to play in Canada?

The best online casino games in Canada are a matter of personal preference. Players who enjoy the excitement of potentially winning big from small stakes often prefer slots. Card game enthusiasts have a wide range of options, including various types of poker, blackjack, and baccarat. 

Which is the best payout online casino Canada site?

By sheer jackpot size, Jackpot City is the best payout online casino in Canada, featuring a combined jackpot prize pool of more than C$30 million.

Are there any legit online casinos Canada?

Jokersino is the most legit online casino in Canada. It has over 4,000 games, and generous bonuses for both new and existing players.

Best Online Casinos Canada - Quick Comparison

Best Online Casinos Canada
Best Online Casinos Canada

Jokersino: With over 4000 casino games by some of the biggest providers, a $2,500 welcome bonus with low, 5x rollover requirements, and the smoothest interface we’ve ever used in a casino – Jokersino was voted as the best Canadian online casino by our team unanimously.

Bodog: Bodog is a homegrown Canadian online casino that offers a wide array of excellent online gambling options. We especially love their amazing online sportsbook and low wagering requirements on the 100% up to $600 welcome bonus.

Lucky7even: Brand-new on the scene, Lucky7even starts off strong with some of the best slots by over 90 different game studios. You can explore 4000+ casino games and get started with a C$3000 welcome package + 200 free spins.

How to Sign Up at Top Online Casinos Canada

Here's an easy-to-follow guide on how to set up your account and start playing real money games at your chosen best online casino in Canada. 

While we suggest going with our #1 pick Jokersino, the steps provided are applicable to other best Canadian online casinos on our list.

Step 1. Choose Your Preferred Canada Online Casino

Decide on which of the best Canadian online casino sites you wish to join. On top of what we discussed, consider personal factors such as the games you want to play, the type of bonus you prefer, and more…

Step 2. Register Your Account

Start the registration process with these simple steps:

  • Navigate to the homepage of your chosen online casino Canada site.

  • Click the "Join Now" or "Sign Up" button

  • Input your name, date of birth, and email address.

  • Provide your address information.

  • Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Step 3. Verify Your Email

To verify your email, follow these steps:

  • Check your email for a welcome message from the casino.

  • Look for a verification link or button in the email.

  • Check your spam or junk folders if you can't find this email.

  • Click on "verify" to activate your account.

Step 4. Deposit Funds into Your Account

With your account verified, you're ready to deposit funds:

  • Navigate to the cashier's section on the website.

  • Look for the deposit section or similar button.

  • Choose your preferred payment method.

  • Input the amount you wish to deposit.

  • Follow any additional instructions provided.

Step 5. Play Online Casino Games

Congratulations, you're now all set to start playing real money games at your chosen Canadian casino site! Choose from the wide variety of games available, and enjoy your gaming experience.

So, What Are the Best Canadian Casinos Online?

As you can see, the online gambling options available to Canadians are sensational!

From the best Canadian online casino, Jokersino, to the best mobile gameplay at Jackpot City – you’re sure to find a suitable gambling site on our list.

Thanks for reading, and we’d like to say goodbye by reminding you of the two golden rules: Have fun and gamble responsibly!

Why Trust Us? Meet Our Expert Team

Our team, comprised of experts in the online gaming industry, is dedicated to providing comprehensive and reliable information about online casinos. We focus on delivering insightful reviews, up-to-date gaming trends, and strategies to ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

And they are all backed by hands-first experience! We test about 150 casinos weekly and only recommend the top ones.

Our commitment is to offer trustworthy content that helps both new and experienced players navigate the world of online gaming responsibly and informatively.

