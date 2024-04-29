Art & Entertainment

Nagarjuna To Collaborate With 'Naa Saami Ranga' Director Vijay Binni For A Korean Film Remake? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Nagarjuna is set to work with Vijay Binni once again for a remake of a Korean film. Here's what we know.

IMDb
Nagarjuna Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna recently saw his career getting hit by a few back-to-back releases that did not resonate with the audience. But his last release, ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, saved his career and he emerged on the top once again. A latest report has revealed that the actor is all set to collaborate with director Vijay Binni once again. The report mentioned that the duo will be working on remaking a Korean film.

According to a report by OTT Play, Nagarjuna is set to work with Vijay Binni once again following the success of ‘Naa Saami Ranga.’ The report mentioned that the director is currently working on the script and the project will go on floors later this year. The movie will be backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi.

The report added Binni received a recommendation from Nagarjuna to adapt a Korean film. While the exact Korean movie remains under wraps, it is revealed that he is currently in the process of crafting the script. Alongside this project, two other script ideas are said to be in the works, with one expected to be finalized by June. Shooting for the film is scheduled to kick off in July, with a targeted release date set for Sankranthi 2025.

Directed by Binni, ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ was his directorial debut. Apart from Nagarjuna, the film starred Allari Naresh, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, Raj Tarun, and Rukshar Dhillon in pivotal roles. This Telugu period film was a remake of the Malayalam film – ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’. This Nagarjuna starrer was received well by the audience in theatres and even on OTT.

Nagarjuna will be next seen in ‘Kubera.’ The film is being helmed by Sekhar Kammula. He will share the screen with Dhanush in this flick.

