Watch: Dhanush's 'D51' With Nagarjuna, Director Sekhar Kammula Titled 'Kubera', Check Out The Motion Poster

Curiosity was brewing up among fans to get more updates on Dhanush’s next venture, tentatively titled ‘D51.’ So, what better way to announce the name of the film than on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri! On Friday, March 8, the highly anticipated first-look of the film was revealed.
Alongside the 45-second video, the title was also unveiled: ‘Kubera.’
The poster was shared on social media handles with a caption that read, “On the auspicious occasion of the Maha Shivrathri, we unveil the First Look and Motion Poster of #Kubera; Witness this man stirring up the proceedings in theaters soon.”
Take a look at the motion poster here:
In the shared video, Dhanush appears with a long, shaggy beard, presenting a slightly disheveled look, almost passing off as a beggar. While in the Hindu mythology, Kubera is known to be the god of wealth, who is also the king of the yakshas (nature spirits). So, it can be concluded that Dhanush will be stepping into the titular character and the irony between the appearance and the name seems to be the entire point of the film.
Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kubera’ is his first project with Dhanush. The film also stars a massively talented cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, among others in significant roles.
Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, produced the project, and it went on floors earlier this year with a grand pooja ceremony on January 18. National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music for the upcoming film.
‘Kubera’ will also mark Dhanush’s comeback to the Telugu film industry after the 2023 film ‘Sir.’ While that did not do that well, hopefully ‘Kubera’ will be better.
No official release date has been announced yet.