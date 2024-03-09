Watch: Dhanush's 'D51' With Nagarjuna, Director Sekhar Kammula Titled 'Kubera', Check Out The Motion Poster

In the shared video, Dhanush appears with a long, shaggy beard, presenting a slightly disheveled look, almost passing off as a beggar. While in the Hindu mythology, Kubera is known to be the god of wealth, who is also the king of the yakshas (nature spirits). So, it can be concluded that Dhanush will be stepping into the titular character and the irony between the appearance and the name seems to be the entire point of the film.