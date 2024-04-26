Best bKash Betting Sites in Bangladesh

While you’re looking to place your bets online in Bangladesh, with bKash it's never been easier to manage your funds. This section will help you to find the best bKash betting site that offers both security and convenience.

We've picked out four popular sites where Bangladeshi punters like you can bet with ease, thanks to bKash. Each of these sites comes with its unique advantages and also some drawbacks. Here's a closer look at what each one offers, including their welcome bonuses specifically for Bangladeshi bettors.

1xBet

1xBet shines brightly as a prominent and embraced online betting establishment in Bangladesh, offering a vast bookmaker, casino, live casino, and other intriguing games. The platform greets new Bangladeshi patrons with a 100% deposit bonus, peaking at 24,000 BDT. Also there is an exclusive code BD1VIP players can use at sign up.

T&Cs: At 1xBet, to take advantage of their offer, you're required to deposit a minimum of 100 BDT. To meet the bonus wagering obligation, you must place a 5x accumulator bet on at least 3 events, each with minimum odds of 1.40.

Pros:

Provides competitive odds on a plethora of sports.

Swift and efficient payout processes.

Exceptional around-the-clock live betting opportunities.

An extensive assortment of betting markets and options is available.

Cons:

The terms for accumulator-only bonus might be slightly perplexing.

Website translation and support services have room for enhancement.

Mostbet

Aiming to furnish a sublime betting encounter specifically designed for the Bangladesh market, Mostbet extends a welcome to its new users with a 125% bonus that soars up to 35,000 BDT, along with 250 free spins within its casino realm. The promo code BDMOST150 is also currently available..

T&Cs: You need to deposit at least 200 BDT, but if you want to activate free spins, make sure your deposit is 1,000 BDT or more. The bonus wagering condition here is also a 5x accumulator bet at odds of 1.40 or higher.

Pros:

Stands out with one of the area's most interesting bonuses for new bettors of Bangladesh.

Features dedicated Bangla website and app interfaces.

Offers excellent range and coverage of esports and forthcoming markets.

Embraces bKash and a suite of popular payment methods.

Cons:

Tied to a bonus with a substantial 5x wagering requirement.

Parimatch

In the scenario of online sports betting in Bangladesh, Parimatch stands out as on of the leading platforms, renowned for its reliability and comprehensive offerings. It provides an expansive array of betting avenues, presenting both pre-match and live wagering options, in addition to a sizable collection of captivating casino games.

Commencing their journey with Parimatch, newcomers from Bangladesh are welcomed with an 150% sign-up bonus, maximum 12,000 BDT, streamlining the process as no specific bonus code is necessary.

T&Cs: To start playing, you'll need to deposit 200 BDT. To meet the wagering requirement, you must bet 16 times the bonus amount. Place your bets on selections with odds of no less than 1.90 to qualify.

Pros:

The site and mobile applications are tailored to the Bengali language.

Sports betting odds are highly competitive for major sporting events.

An abundance of banking options, including bKash, cater to a variety of preferences.

A diverse selection of betting markets available for Bangladeshis.

Cons:

The welcome bonus is subject to a stringent 16x wagering requirement.

22Bet

22Bet invites players from Bangladesh to explore its vast assortment of sports betting options, casino games, live dealer engagements, and more. Newcomers are ushered in with a 100% matching bonus up to 12,000 BDT, streamlined by removing the need for a bonus code.

T&Cs: Get started with a minimum deposit of only 100 BDT. To fulfil the bonus wagering requirement, place a 5x accumulator wager on 3 or more events, with each event having odds of at least 1.40.

Pros:

Offers a comprehensive welcome bonus of up to 12,000 BDT.

Boasts a diverse range of betting markets and possibilities.

Known for quick and efficient processing of withdrawals.

Provides a dedicated and robust 24/7 live betting experience.

Cons:

The site’s mobile optimization could be advanced further.

The bonus is attached to an exacting condition of 5x accumulator wagers.

How to Deposit with bKash

Adding money to your online game account with bKash is easy and safe. Let’s see how you can do this.

First, open your game account.. Find a place called "Cashier" or "Banking" or "Deposit". Choose bKash there. Decide how much funds you want to put in. They will then tell you what to do to send the funds from your bKash. After bKash says "Okay," the money will show up right away.

To give you an idea of the minimum accepted deposit by each Bangladeshi local betting site using bKash, as well as the expected deposit time, see this handy table below.