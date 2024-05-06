Sports

Thomas And Uber Cup Final: China Men's Team Win 3-1 Against Indonesia To Claim 11th Title -- In Pics

Indonesia faced another heart-breaking defeat and lost the Thomas Cup final for the second successive time. After India defeated the Indonesian men in 2022, China was the one getting the better of the 14-time champions this time. World number three Jonathan Christie was the only winner for Indonesia as Chinese men won the other three games to get China to their 11th Thomas Cup title. The Chinese won both men's and women's title to assert their dominance on the world badminton stage.

Thomas Cup Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

China's Men Badminton Team celebrate with the Thomas Cup on the podium after defeating Indonesia 3-1 to win gold in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

1/9
Indonesias Men Badminton Team
Indonesia's Men Badminton Team Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Silver medalists Indonesia's Men Badminton Team celebrate on the podium after the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province

Advertisement

2/9
Chinas Men Badminton Team
China's Men Badminton Team Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

China's Men Badminton Team celebrate a 3-1 win over Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Sunday, May 5, 2024. ()

Advertisement

3/9
Thomas Cup 2024 Final
Thomas Cup 2024 Final Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

China's Men Badminton Team celebrate a 3-1 win over Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

4/9
Liang Wei Keng
Liang Wei Keng Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

China's Liang Wei Keng, right and Wang Chang celebrate after defeating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto in a final match of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

Advertisement

5/9
Ren Xiang Yu
Ren Xiang Yu Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

China's Ren Xiang Yu throws his racket to fans after his doubles with He Ji Ting defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana to lead Team China to a 3-1 win over Team Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

Advertisement

6/9
He Ji Ting
He Ji Ting Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

China's He Ji Ting throws his shirt to fans after his doubles with Ren Xiang Yu defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana to lead Team China to a 3-1 win over Team Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

Advertisement

7/9
Jonatan Christie
Jonatan Christie Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie celebrates after defeating China's Li Shi Feng in one of the final matches of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

8/9
Li Shi Feng
Li Shi Feng Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie celebrates a point against China's Li Shi Feng in one of the final matches of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

9/9
Jonatan Christie Thomas Cup
Jonatan Christie Thomas Cup Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie returns a shot to China's Li Shi Feng in one of the final matches of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain