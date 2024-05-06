Thomas And Uber Cup Final: China Men's Team Win 3-1 Against Indonesia To Claim 11th Title -- In Pics

China's Men Badminton Team celebrate with the Thomas Cup on the podium after defeating Indonesia 3-1 to win gold in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.
Silver medalists Indonesia's Men Badminton Team celebrate on the podium after the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province
China's Men Badminton Team celebrate a 3-1 win over Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Sunday, May 5, 2024. ()
China's Liang Wei Keng, right and Wang Chang celebrate after defeating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto in a final match of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.
China's Ren Xiang Yu throws his racket to fans after his doubles with He Ji Ting defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana to lead Team China to a 3-1 win over Team Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.
China's He Ji Ting throws his shirt to fans after his doubles with Ren Xiang Yu defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana to lead Team China to a 3-1 win over Team Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie celebrates after defeating China's Li Shi Feng in one of the final matches of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie celebrates a point against China's Li Shi Feng in one of the final matches of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie returns a shot to China's Li Shi Feng in one of the final matches of the Thomas Cup held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province