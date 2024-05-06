Sports

Thomas And Uber Cup Final: China Men's Team Win 3-1 Against Indonesia To Claim 11th Title -- In Pics

Indonesia faced another heart-breaking defeat and lost the Thomas Cup final for the second successive time. After India defeated the Indonesian men in 2022, China was the one getting the better of the 14-time champions this time. World number three Jonathan Christie was the only winner for Indonesia as Chinese men won the other three games to get China to their 11th Thomas Cup title. The Chinese won both men's and women's title to assert their dominance on the world badminton stage.