Football

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Ten Hag Adamant He Is The Right Manager For Red Devils

It is the first time that Crystal Palace have done the double over Manchester United in the Premier League, as the Red Devils extended their winless run on the road to five games

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag insists that he is the right man for the job at Manchester United despite their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday. (More Football News)

Michael Olise netted twice against a sorry United team at Selhurst Park, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also getting on the scoresheet.

It is the first time that Palace have done the double over the Red Devils in the Premier League, as United extended their winless run on the road to five games.

There has been a lot of speculation over Ten Hag’s future following a disappointing second campaign in charge, with just one year left on his contract.

Asked if he was the right manager for United, he told Sky Sports: "Absolutely. If the right players are there and available, we have a good squad, but are missing the whole backline – we had problems.

"I will keep fighting. I prepared the team in the best way I could do. It was not good enough, by far – I have to take responsibility for that. But I will find energy and prepare them for Sunday’s game.

"At the end of the day, I have to do it with the players who are available. All season, we have huge [injury] problems. Many times we have sorted it out. Today we didn’t."

United have struggled with injury problems all season, with Harry Maguire and club captain Bruno Fernandes joining the lengthy list of players missing against Palace.

Ten Hag highlighted the lack of defensive options at his disposal but did not make excuses for the poor performance, adding: "It’s clear and obvious – this is underperforming. It’s not good enough. We are very disappointed in this. Our fans were behind us all the way – we should have kept fighting like the fans did.

"There are always reasons. Everyone sees our backline, we have huge problems, but at the end of the day we have to deal with it – we should have done better than we did.

"We know [how damaging it could be], but we have nine points to play, so we have to fight for the nine points."

