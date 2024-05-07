Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Yet another fun-filled day of action, on and off the field awaits us. From the cricket world, Mongolia will kickstart their seven-match tour of Japan with the first T20I at the Sano Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will look to clinch the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a win in the third game at Chattogram. Back home, in the Indian Premier League, the high-flying Rajasthan Royals will visit Delhi Capitals in match 56 of this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. As for football, the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will keep everyone interested. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 right here.