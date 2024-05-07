Sports

Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester United Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace In EPL

From the cricket world, Mongolia will kickstart their seven-match tour of Japan with the first T20I at the Sano Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will look to clinch the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a win in the third game at Chattogram. Back home, in the Indian Premier League, the high-flying Rajasthan Royals will visit Delhi Capitals in match 56 of this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. As for football, the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will keep everyone interested. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
7 May 2024
7 May 2024
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during their English Premier League 2023-24 match against Manchester United at Selhurst Park stadium in London, England on May 6. Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Premier League Update: CPFC 4-0 MUFC

Sports LIVE Updates, May 7, 2024

