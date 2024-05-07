Cricket

Major League Cricket 2024 Schedule Revealed, MI New York Face Seattle Orcas In Opener

The second game of MLC 2024, which commences on July 5, features Faf du Plessis's Texas Super Kings up against Sunil Narine’s LA Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

Advertisement

X/Major League Cricket
Trent Boult represents MI New York in Major League Cricket. Photo: X/Major League Cricket
info_icon

The schedule for Major League Cricket (MLC)'s 2024 season has been unveiled. The United States-based T20 league will feature six more league matches than last season, and the four-game playoff series will be hosted in Grand Prairie, Texas. The league commences on July 5 and ends on July 28. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

The second MLC edition will begin with two matches on July 5th. MLC’s reigning champions MI New York will first face off against 2023 runners-up Seattle Orcas at Church Street Park in Morrisville. New York's line-up features West Indian batter Kieron Pollard, while Seattle have South African duo Wayne Parnell and Quinton de Kock in their midst.

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's pace attack at ICC T20 World Cup. - IPL/BCCI
IPL Vs Country: Does Bumrah Deserve A Break Before T20 World Cup - Here's What Pollard Said

BY PTI

In the second game, the Texas Super Kings, spearheaded by another South African Faf du Plessis, will take on West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine’s LA Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The opening weekend also features Washington Freedom (who have Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and coach Ricky Ponting) facing MI New York on July 6. The San Francisco Unicorns, bolstered by hard-hitting opening New Zealand batter Finn Allen, will host the LA Knight Riders on July 7 at Grand Prairie Stadium.

Advertisement

Major League Cricket’s CEO Vijay Srinivasan said: "We are incredibly excited to unveil the schedule for the 2024 season. This promises to be our most thrilling season yet, with each of the MLC’s six teams actively recruiting in the off-season, adding a host of world-class player signings to their team rosters with more big names to be soon announced.

“With some of world cricket’s biggest current stars and seasoned veterans involved, including the likes of athletic Jamaican allrounder Andre Russell, New Zealand’s left-arm quick, Trent Boult, 2023 MLC Finals MVP Nicholas Pooran, Afghanistan's superstar spinner, Rashid Khan, together with cricketing royalty in coaches Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson and Stephen Fleming, it demonstrates the depth of talent being attracted to the league.”

Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals on 7 May, Tuesday. - Delhi Capitals
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 'Can Beat Any Team' - Ricky Ponting

BY PTI

Apart from the high-octane action on the field, MLC aims to support the long-term infrastructure to foster the growth of localized cricket communities while strengthening cricket’s presence in the US.

“Last year, we unveiled MLC at the newly upgraded Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina, and the brand new Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, which will both once again co-host the 2024 tournament, building on the impact of season one in those communities,” Srinivasan said.

“These venues will deliver world-class pitches and a vibrant atmosphere to support the overall MLC fan experience. Moreover, we are committed to exploring expansion opportunities with new cricket venues to support our six teams’ growing American fanbase,” he added.

Advertisement

Tickets for all MLC 2024 matches will go on sale in the coming weeks and can be bought on the official Major League Cricket website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  2. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  3. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  4. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
  5. Kerala: Bird Flu Outbreak; Over 53,000 Domestic Birds Culled In Alappuzha
Entertainment News
  1. Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Track 'Dhandho' And Its Themes Of Money And Power
  2. TV Star Sara Khan Finds It A Challenge To Play Someone 10 Years Younger On 'Guilt 3'
  3. The Pink Affair: Celebrity Pink Looks We Are Drooling Over
  4. Blake Lively And Rihanna Missed The Met Gala 2024 For THIS Reason? Here's What We Know
  5. Met Gala 2024: Indian-Origin Celebs On The Red Carpet
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Lose Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler Against Delhi Capitals In Kotla
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  3. Thiago Silva To Return To Boyhood Club Fluminense When Chelsea Contract Expires
  4. Major League Cricket 2024 Schedule Revealed, MI New York Face Seattle Orcas In Opener
  5. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling 2024 Istanbul: Indians In Action, Criteria, Live Streaming- All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
  2. Tornado Watch: 'High Risk' Alert Issued For Oklahoma, Neighboring States
  3. UK Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Bail Plea For 5th Time, Labels Him As 'Flight Risk'
  4. 2024 Pulitzer Prize Winners (See Full List)
  5. US Repatriates 11 Citizens From Notorious Camp For Relatives Of Islamic State Militants In Syria
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase