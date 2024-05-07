DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 'Can Beat Any Team' - Ricky Ponting

While winning the remaining three games is a must for DC, even that will only take them to 16 points which might not be enough to qualify for the last four stage. Apart from KKR (16 from 11 games) and RR (16 from 10 games), there are at least three teams -- Chennai Super Kings (12 from 11), Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 from 10 games) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 from 11 games), who can go beyond the 16-point mark.