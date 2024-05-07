MI vs SRH: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) for the second time this season with an eye on repeating what they did in the first encounter when they convincingly beat MI in a mega run fest. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first. Travis Head took the charge for SRH and pushed the score to 51 within the first five overs.
In the last over of power play Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Abhishek Sharma and SRH finished at 56/1 after 6 overs.
In the 8th over Mayank Agarwal became the first IPL wicket of debutant Anshul Kamboj.
At 10 over mark the Hyderabad franchise was at 88 for 2. In the next three overs MI made a stunning comeback Dismissing Travis Head, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klassen.
Piyush Chawla dismissed both Head and Klassen.
Pandya got both Shahbaz Ahmed and Marco Jansen to finish with 3 wickets. A late flurry from Pat Cummins powered SRH to a respectable 174/8.
In reply, MI had another horror start with the top 3 of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir getting out within first 25 balls. The third and fourth over bowled respectively by Bhuvaneshvar Kumar and cummins were maidens and the pressure was piling up on MI.
But then Suryakumar Yadav took the matter in his hands and played a scintillating knock consisting of 12 fours and 6 sixes to complete an ashtonishing century which he brought up on the last ball of the match.
MI wrapped up things in just 17.2 overs to hand SRH a 7-wicket defeat. Tilak Varma played a useful second fiddle to ensure that MI cross the line comfortably.
Yadav was given the player of the match for his match winning hundred.
Updated Points Table After MI vs SRH
The win helped MI leave the bottom of the table and get to the ninth position while SRH continued to maintain their fourth spot.