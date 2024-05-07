Cricket

MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Ton Ends Mumbai's Losing Streak - Data Debrief

Suryakumar Yadav hit a sensational 102 not out off 51 balls with six sixes, as Mumbai Indians successfully chased Sunrisers Hyderabad's target of 174 with 16 balls to spare, lifting them off the bottom of the Indian Premier League 2024 points table

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his unbeaten century in the MI vs SRH game in IPL 2024.
Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten century to lead Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Monday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Yadav hit a sensational 102 not out off 51 balls with six maximums as Mumbai successfully chased a target of 174 with 16 balls to spare, lifting them off the foot of the table.

Despite a slow start to the Indians' innings in which SRH took three wickets in the first five overs, Yadav’s introduction turned things around as he put on a partnership of 143 with Tilak Varma (37 not-out).

Sunrisers had started well, with Travis Head reeling off a quick 48, but Piyush Chawla (3-33) and Hardik Pandya (3-31) limited Hyderabad to 173-8, with Anshul Kamboj claiming his maiden IPL wicket by bowling out Mayank Agarwal.

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century during the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - File/AP
Virat Kohli, Travis Head Featured In Laureus World Sports Awards' 'Epic Moments' Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pat Cummins finished with a flurry, knocking 35 runs from 17 balls, and the Australia captain helped SRH put the Indians on the ropes when he dismissed Rohit Sharma in the fourth over.

Yet Mumbai would lose only one more wicket as Yadav inspired them to victory that snapped a four-match losing run.

Data Debrief: Yadav Star Of The Show

This was Yadav's first IPL hundred of the season, with his knock including 18 boundaries (12 fours, six sixes), taking him up to 334 runs so far this campaign.

He is 16th in the overall rankings, and some 108 runs behind leader Virat Kohli. 

  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain