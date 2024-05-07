Other Sports

Ukraine Olympian Oleksandr Pielieshenko Killed On Frontline During Russia War

Oleksandr Pielieshenko who was 30 years old was a two time European champion and missed out on bronze at the Rio 2016 in the 85 kg category by finishing fourth

Advertisement

Facebook/Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation
Oleksandr Pielieshenko Photo: Facebook/Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation
info_icon

Ukrainian weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko who represented the work on country in 2016 Olympics has reportedly died during on the front line during the war with Russia. (More Sports News)

Oleksandr Pielieshenko who was 30 years old was a two time European champion and missed out on bronze at the Rio 2016 in the 85 kg category by finishing fourth.

He won the European championships for back to back years in 2016 and 2017 but was banned after he later failed a drug test in 2018.

The news of his death was confirmed by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Advertisement

The United States of America contingent won four of the five World Athletics Relays finals, with the nation’s 4x100m women setting a championship record and the mixed 4x400m squad achieving the same feat. - Francesca Grana/World Athletics
World Athletics Relays: Full List Of Teams That Qualified For Paris Olympics In Nassau

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pielieshenko "died in the war with the enemy" on Sunday, the committee posted on Telegram.

"War takes the best of us... heroes do not die," said weightlifting coach and Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation (UWF) board member Viktor Slobodianiuk.

Weightlifting Federation also paid tribute to the Olympian who was killed in action.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that the heart of merited master of sports of Ukraine... Oleksandr Pielieshenko has stopped beating today," the UWF said in a post on Facebook.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family and everyone who knew Oleksandr."

Advertisement

The Guardian quoted another Ukrainian Olympian, Vladyslav Heraskevych, as saying that around 450 Ukrainians related to professional sports had now died in the war.

Putin Orders Russian Troops To Conduct Nuclear Drills Near Ukraine - AP
Putin Orders Russian Military To Conduct Nuclear Drills Amid Ukraine War

BY Outlook Web Desk

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 terming it a 'special military operation'.

Kremlin has insisted that its 'special military operation' is aimed at "demilitarisation, denazification, (and) ensuring the safety of people living in those regions that have already become Russian."

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons as part of a military exercise. Putin has time and again talked about nuclear weapons alarming Ukraine's western allies.

The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Russia possesses 1,558 non-strategic nuclear warheads, while precise numbers for these weapons are unknown because of a lack of transparency.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister's Secretary, Aide After Recovering Rs 32 Crore Cash From Latter's House
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Kulgam
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics
  4. Mass Migration, Poor Health Facilities, Unpaved Roads: Key Electoral Issues in Budaun
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla Steals The Show In A Custom Maison Margiela Outfit Designed By John Galliano
  2. Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids Shine In Custom Tommy Hilfiger, Become The First K-Pop Group To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress
  4. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  5. Tyla Makes Stunning Debut At Met Gala In Sculpted Sand Balmain Gown
Sports News
  1. Man United Thrashing A 'Big Statement' But Crystal Palace Are Not Surprised: Eberechi Eze
  2. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Ten Hag Adamant He Is The Right Manager For Red Devils
  3. Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Struggling Bianconeri Grab Last-Gasp Home Draw In Serie A
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Victor Wembanyama Is NBA Rookie Of The Year; Man Utd Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace
  5. MI vs SRH: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
World News
  1. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
  2. Boeing Calls Off Its First Astronaut Launch Because Of Valve Issue On Rocket
  3. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  4. Tyla Makes Stunning Debut At Met Gala In Sculpted Sand Balmain Gown
  5. Demi Moore Stuns In Harris Reed-Designed Gown Made From Vintage 'Wallpaper' At 2024 Met Gala
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voting On, Amit Shah Among Bigwigs In Fray; PM Modi Casts Vote
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress