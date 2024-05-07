Other Sports

World Athletics Relays: Full List Of Teams That Qualified For Paris Olympics In Nassau

The Indian men's and women's 4x400 quartets were among 70 teams across five disciplines that have qualified for Paris Olympic Games 2024, at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas in Nassau

Francesca Grana/World Athletics
The United States of America contingent won four of the five World Athletics Relays finals, with the nation’s 4x100m women setting a championship record and the mixed 4x400m squad achieving the same feat. Photo: Francesca Grana/World Athletics
After two days of enthralling action at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024, 70 teams have qualified for relay events at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (More Sports News)

The women’s and men’s 4x100m and 4x400m, plus the mixed 4x400m were the five disciplines contested in Nassau, and fourteen teams automatically qualified for Paris 2024 in each of those disciplines. The first 40 teams to qualify were sealed on Day 1 (May 5) and the final 30 on Day 2 (May 6), after a second Olympic qualifying round for the teams that missed out on the opening day.

The Indian men's and women's 4x400 teams did the country proud by booking their Paris Olympics tickets. The women's quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, MR Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan, and the men's team comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob both finished as runner-ups in their respective second-round heats to seal the prestigious berths.

The Indian men's 4x400m Relay team which qualified for Paris Olympics - X/@afiindia
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Women's And Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Teams that confirmed their Olympic qualifications on Day 1 also sealed their spots for the respective World Relays finals the following day, when they raced for prize money and Olympic lane seeding positions.

The United States of America contingent won four of the five finals, with the nation’s 4x100m women setting a championship record and the mixed 4x400m squad achieving the same feat. Botswana’s 4x400m men ended the event on a high, running a world lead of 2:59.11 to clinch the last race of the weekend.

Great Britain & Northern Ireland and the USA, both qualified a full five teams for Paris, while another six – France, Germany, Italy, Jamaica, Nigeria and Poland – qualified four each.

Teams that did not make the cut in Nassau still have a chance to qualify for the Paris Games. Two more Olympic quota places in each discipline will be awarded based on top lists in the qualification period, that is 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2024.

Full List Of Teams Qualified for Paris Olympic Games 2024

Women’s 4x100m

Australia, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, United States.

Men’s 4x100m

Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Africa, United States.

Women’s 4x400m

Belgium, Canada, France, Great Britain & NI, India, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United States.

Men’s 4x400m

Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Germany, Great Britain & NI, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, United States.

Mixed 4x400m

Bahamas, Belgium, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Jamaica, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine, United States.

