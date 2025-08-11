World Padel League Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tournament On TV And Online

World Padel League's third season set to reach fans in over 150 countries
League expanded from four to six franchises
36 international players in action
The stage is set for the third season of the World Padel League (WPL) to get underway. After making a fruitful India debut in February 2025, the league is back with another edition from August 12 to 16, 2025 at the NESCO Centre in Mumbai. Watch the padel tournament live on TV and online.
What's special this time is the fact that the league is set to reach fans in over 150 countries with live broadcast coverage. This season, the league has expanded from four to six franchises, bringing together 36 of the world’s top international players across the franchises: Vedanta Leopards, Khan Tigers, HubtownPanorama Panthers, Game Changers Lions, SG Pipers Cheetahs, and Vernost Jaguars.
Commenting on the broadcast roster, World Padel League co-founder Hemali Sharma said, "We are excited to welcome all our broadcast partners for this season. The fact that people in over 150 countries will be able to experience the action from the comfort of their homes, shows how far the sport has come in such a short time.
"In India especially, the change has been incredible. What began as a niche game has now captured attention the world over, and we are proud to have been a part of that global movement. Season 3 will take that energy to the next level, giving fans everywhere a front-row seat to the speed and intensity of ‘The Greatest Show on Court!’"
In India, fans can catch all the action on Zee Cafe, &Flix, and Zee Zest (SD & HD) through linear television coverage, with digital streaming available on FanCode. Meanwhile, tickets for the league are now available at Hall No. 5, NESCO Centre, on District.
Welcoming the WPL to the ZEE network, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, "We are incredibly excited to bring the World Padel League Season 3 to Indian homes and beyond. With coverage on Zee Cafe, & Flix, and Zee Zest (SD+HD), we’re opening the sport to an audience that’s hungry for high‑energy, emerging athletic action.”
Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode said: "We’re excited to partner with the World Padel League for the second year running. Padel is growing rapidly in India, with urban centres leading the way in both participation and viewership. More people are playing the sport, and naturally, they now want to watch the best players in action. Through our exclusive digital coverage, we’re committed to giving Indian padel enthusiasts front-row access to the world’s best action, anytime and anywhere."
World Padel League Season 3: Live Streaming Details?
When and where will the World Padel League Season 3 be played?
The World Padel League season 3 will be played from August 12 to 16, 2025 at the NESCO Centre in Mumbai.
Where will the World Padel League Season 3 be telecast and live streamed?
The World Padel League season 3 will be telecast on Zee Cafe, &Flix, and Zee Zest (SD & HD) in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.
In Sri Lanka, matches will air on PEO TV by Sri Lanka Telecom, while DishHome holds streaming rights in Nepal. In the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and beyond, coverage will be available on Saudi Sports Channel and Shahid OTT and Dubai Media.
Across Europe and APAC, audiences can view matches on DAZN and SPORT TV in Portugal and SPO TV. Fans in the USA and Canada will be able to catch all the action on Willow TV and across Africa on AfricaXP.