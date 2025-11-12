FIP World Cup Pairs Padel Final: Alejandro Galan, Fede Chingotto Win In Kuwait City

Federico Chingotto and Alejandro Galan pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the FIP World Cup in Pairs, Kuwait on November 9, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

1/6 Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia pose with their trophies during the trophy ceremony of the FIP World Cup in Pairs, Kuwait on November 9, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool





2/6 Stadium overview finals of the FIP World Cup in Pairs, Kuwait on November 9, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool





3/6 Federico Chingotto, Alejandro Galan, Claudia Fernandez Sanchez and Ariana Sanchez Fallada pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the FIP World Cup in Pairs, Kuwait on November 9, 2025 | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool





4/6 Claudia Fernandez Sanchez and Ariana Sanchez Fallada pose with their trophies during the trophy ceremony of the FIP World Cup in Pairs, Kuwait on November 9, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool





5/6 Alejandro Galan finals of the FIP World Cup in Pairs, Kuwait on November 9, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool





6/6 Federico Chingotto finals of the FIP World Cup in Pairs, Kuwait on November 9, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool





