FIP World Cup Pairs Padel Final: Alejandro Galan, Fede Chingotto Win In Kuwait City
Alejandro Galan and Fede Chingotto got the better of top seeds Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia in a thrilling three-set final to win the inaugural FIP World Cup Pairs padel title in Kuwait City as Paula Josemaria Martin and Ariana Sanchez Fallada cruised to the women's title – their third in a row late this season. Number two seeds Galan and Chingotto lost the first set 6-2 to the world number one pair in Sunday's (November 9, 2025) final, however they regrouped to level at 7-5 then stepped up another gear to race through the deciding set 6-2 to claim the first tournament trophy in front of a big crowd of local and international fans.
