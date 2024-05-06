Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Women's And Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify

The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams on Monday qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the ongoing World Athletics Relay in Bahamas. (More Sports News)
Both the teams achieved qualification after finishing as runner-ups in their second round heats at the competition taking place in Nassau in the Caribbean country.
The women's team was the first to qualify with the quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan finishing second. Indian women clocked 3 minutes and 9.35 seconds which was only bettered by the Jamaican squad which finished first and completed the heat in 3 minutes and 28.54 seconds.
The men's quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob was up next and it did not disappoint as well.
The men's team also completed the heat as the second best team and booked a ticket to Paris. Collective timing of the men's quartet was 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds and only USA was the better team clocking 2 minutes 9.95 second and finishing first.
The top two teams in each of the three heats in the second round were to go through to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In the first round qualifying heat on Sunday, the Indian women's quartet had finished fifth and missed the ticket to the upcoming summer Olympics. In their second chance, however, they managed to qualify.
The women took 3 minutes and 29.74 seconds in their first round heat and were unable to get a Paris Olympic berth.
The men's team had an unfortunate incident in the first round qualifying heat on Sunday and they failed to finish the race.
Second leg runner Rajesh Ramesh pulled out midway through the race with some issue in his left leg after Muhammed Anas Yahiya had already begun the race for India.
19 track and field athletes have made it to the showpiece summer events with the defending champion Neeraj Chopra leading the list.
The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 26 and end on August 11.
In the Tokyo Olympics India could not get pass the heat round in 4X400m relay races.