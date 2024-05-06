Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops based near Ukraine to conduct nuclear weapon drills. As per the Russian defence ministry has stated that these orders from the Russian president comes amid "provocative threats" from the West
As per a Reuters report, the Defence Ministry has stated that this order issued by Putin will "test the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces" for combat missions. The aircraft and naval forces, along with troops from the Southern Military District near Ukraine will take part in these drills.
The defence ministry has added that these nuclear military drills will also include practice to prepare and deploy non-strategic nuclear weapons.
"During the exercise, a set of measures will be carried out to practice the issues of preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons," stated Moscow's defence ministry.
Furthermore, the ministry added that these drills are being conducted in order to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Russia " "in response to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials".
While the ministry did not name any officials, Russia has condemned statements by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding a possible French intervention in Kyiv.
Additionally, Moscow has also accused the United States and other European allies of pushing the world to the brink of a nuclear war by providing Ukraine with weapons, technology and other aid.
Putin Threatening Nuclear Confrontation Since 2022
Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, Moscow has constantly warned of escalating nuclear risks. Amid his threats, the Russian President has faced calls from within the country to change the nuclear doctrine, which lays out the conditions under which Russia can use a nuclear weapon.
The doctrine stated that Russia would use a nuclear weapon or a WMD in response to an attack or if the "very existence of the state is put under threat". Despite the calls for amendment, Putin stated that he sees no reason or need to change the nuclear doctrine.
In March 2024, Putin once again warned the West that a direct conflict between Russia and the NATO military alliance would bring the planet one step closer to World War III.