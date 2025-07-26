India Vs England, 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: KL Rahul, Shubman Lead Visitors' Fightback After Two Early Wickets

India Vs England Live Score: Will It Rain Today?
As per AccuWeather, there is a chance of rain in Manchester with 77% of cloud cover expected. There are chances of thunderstorms with AccuWeather expecting at 9% over Old Trafford. Expect temperature to drop at 20°c.
India Vs England Live Score: Joe Root's Hostoric Innings
The 34-year-old England great scored a majestic 150, registering his 38th Test century and surpassing legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 13,409 runs. Now, only the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) stands ahead of him.
India Vs England Live Score: Batters who have scored the most runs off individual bowlers in Tests
588 - Joe Root vs Ravindra Jadeja
577 - Steven Smith vs Stuart Broad
573 - Virat Kohli vs Nathan Lyon
571 - Cheteshwar Pujara vs Nathan Lyon
India Vs England Live Score: Can Stokes Hit Century?
Ben Stokes, battling cramps overnight, returned to the crease with renewed determination, edging closer to a hard-fought Test century. Coming into the series with doubts over his bowling fitness and batting form, Stokes has silenced critics in style — first with a brilliant five-wicket haul and now with a commanding knock that brings him within touching distance of a century, showcasing his all-round brilliance once again.
India Vs England Live Score: Pitch Report
Pujara: "If you look at the pitch, there is certainly some wear and tear because of the sun that was beating down yesterday. The cracks have widened up and there will be variable bounce. It will be more with the new ball and if you get through the first 15-20 overs, the pitch will settle down. If you get down here, you can see some rough patches developing outside the left-handed batter's off-stump. Dawson will be looking to target those. It's just Day 4 and expect the surface to deteriorate more tomorrow."
India Vs England Live Score: ENG 545/7 (136)
A sharp piece of fielding from Anshul Kamboj nearly caught Ben Stokes short! Stokes pushed a good length delivery to mid-on and set off for a quick single. Kamboj swooped in, underarming a direct hit at the bowler’s end. The TV umpire was called in as Siraj confidently raised his finger, but the replays showed Stokes had just made his ground. NOT OUT flashes on the big screen, and that’s the first run of the day.
India Vs England Live Score: ENG 568/8 (140)
BOWLED HIM! Jasprit Bumrah strikes early on Day 4 as Liam Dawson is undone by a delivery that stayed low. Short of a good length around fourth stump at 139 kmph, the ball nipped back in sharply. Dawson, caught on the back foot, was beaten for pace and the ball crashed into the top of off stump. A perfect setup from Bumrah, who claims his second wicket and ends Dawson’s gritty stay at the crease.
India Vs England Live Score: ENG 594/8 (146)
Ben Stokes brings up a magnificent 14th Test century, his second against India and third as England captain, with a fine glance off Mohammed Siraj to the fine-leg fence. It’s a special ton for the skipper, coming after a long gap in this format, showcasing his grit and leadership. The Manchester crowd rises to its feet, giving him a standing ovation as Stokes looks skyward, thanking the almighty for this captain’s knock.
India Vs England Live Score: ENG 621/8 (151)
Only three players in Test history have achieved the rare double of 7000 runs and 200 wickets – Garry Sobers, Jacques Kallis, and now Ben Stokes. The England captain has firmly cemented his place among the game’s greatest all-rounders. As England prepare to bowl, India face an uphill battle after spending 149 overs in the field. With the pitch offering variable bounce and a deficit of 263 runs, the challenge ahead is as tough as it gets.
India Vs England Live Score: ENG 660/9 (156)
Ben Stokes’ magnificent innings finally ended on 141 as he mistimed a slog off Jadeja and was caught by Sudharsan at long-on, walking off to a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd. England, already boasting the highest Test total ever at Old Trafford, continue to pile on the runs with Brydon Carse still at the crease.
India Vs England Live Score: ENG 669 (Lead By 311 Runs)
Brydon Carse’s entertaining knock ended on 47 as Ravindra Jadeja claimed his fourth wicket, finally bringing England’s marathon innings to a close after 157 taxing overs in the field for India. Despite the grind, the dismissal sparked a burst of energy among the Indian players, with Mohammed Siraj, who took the catch, turning to the crowd with a pumped fist before celebrating with his smiling teammates. The sun is shining at Old Trafford, offering favorable batting conditions as India prepare to tackle a daunting 311-run deficit and begin their uphill climb.
India Vs England Live Score: IND 0/2 (1.0 Overs)
Chris Woakes delivered a stunning spell with the new ball, using the around-the-wicket angle to perfection against the left-handers. He first set up Yashasvi Jaiswal with a series of teasing deliveries outside off before producing the perfect ball that straightened and found the leading edge to first slip.
On the very next delivery, Woakes struck again, removing Sai Sudharsan, who was caught in two minds and edged to second slip while attempting to leave. It was an inspired move to attack from that angle, and Woakes reaped immediate rewards.
India Vs England Live Score: IND 1/2 (3.0 Overs) Lunch
England tightened their grip on the fourth Test with a dominant morning session, extending their first-innings total to 669 before reducing India to 1/2 at lunch.
Resuming the day at 544/7, skipper Ben Stokes (141) and Brydon Carse (47) added 95 runs for the eighth wicket, with Stokes reaching a superb century — his first in two years.
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Liam Dawson early, but England’s lower order counter-attacked, frustrating the Indian bowlers before Stokes holed out in the deep. Carse followed soon after, falling just short of a fifty, as England recorded the highest-ever Test total at Old Trafford.
Chasing a 311-run deficit, India endured a horror start to their second innings. Chris Woakes struck twice in his opening over, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan for ducks to leave India reeling at 0/2.
Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul saw off a tricky spell before the interval, with India ending the session at 1/2, still trailing by 310 runs. The visitors face a monumental task from here to save the match and the series.
India Vs England Live Score: IND 3/2 (4.0 Overs)
Jofra Archer unleashed a cracking in-swinging yorker that thudded into Shubman Gill’s front pad, prompting a huge LBW appeal. While Archer pleaded his case, umpire Ahsan Raza remained unmoved. Convinced it was pad first, Ben Stokes opted for a review. However, replays showed a faint spike as the ball passed the bat and pad simultaneously, leaving the third umpire without conclusive evidence. The on-field decision of not out stood, and England burned a review.
India Vs England Live Score: IND 14/2 (8.0 Overs)
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are employing contrasting methods to counter England’s swing and seam. While Gill stands outside the crease to smother movement, Rahul positions himself slightly deeper to buy time against Jofra Archer’s hooping inswingers.
England are targeting Gill’s front pad, evident from two LBW shouts in Archer’s first over after lunch — a ploy that has accounted for 37% of Gill’s 61 Test dismissals. At the other end, Rahul’s solid defensive technique could be key in weathering this fiery spell and giving India the stability they desperately need to stay alive in the contest.
India Vs England Live Score: IND 40/2 (13 Overs)
Shubman Gill is beginning to find his rhythm, showcasing his class with back-to-back boundaries in the 12th over — a pristine straight drive followed by a silky on-drive. The timing and placement were pure elegance, earning a chef’s kiss from the crowd. With 26 off 28 balls, Gill now looks far more assured at the crease, having shaken off his tentative start.
India Vs England Live Score: IND 51/2 (16 Overs)
India have steadied the ship after a shaky start, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stitching together a crucial 50-run stand. At the drinks break, India are 47/2, with Rahul on 17 and Gill looking fluent on 28. The duo has done well to blunt England’s swing and seam post lunch, showing solid defense and selective strokeplay. Their focus now will be on carrying this resilience through to tea without further damage.
India Vs England Live Score: IND 67/2 (20 Overs)
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul brought up yet another fifty partnership for India — the 19th fifty-plus stand of the series, equaling their joint-fourth best tally in an overseas series. Gill, brimming with confidence, even took on Jofra Archer with authority. A majestic cover drive forced Archer to crank up his pace to 142 kph and dig it in shorter, but Gill responded in style, rising with the bounce and upper-cutting it over point for a commanding boundary.
India Vs England Live Score: IND 68/2 (23 Overs)
England burned a review after Ben Stokes opted for a late DRS call against Shubman Gill. A 136 kmph delivery nipped in from off, catching Gill on the pad as he was stuck on the crease. The appeal was mild, but with just two seconds left, Stokes signaled for the review despite appearing unsure. Replays confirmed there was no bat, but ball-tracking showed it missing leg by a considerable margin. It was a poor call from Stokes, and England are now one review down.
India Vs England Live Score: Gill's Fifty!
India captain Shubman Gill completed his half-century in just 77 balls. This is his eighth Test fifty. After missing his form in the last Test match, Gill has looked desperate to score and has not seen any problem so far in this innings.
IND - 86/2 (29)
India Vs England Live Score: Tea!
The second session has ended in India's favour. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill managed to bat throughout the session without losing any further wicket and taking India's innings forward. Now, the tea break has been taken.
India Vs England Live Score: 3rd Session Starts
Chris Woakes started the bowling in the third session with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill batting for India. Seven runs came from the first over in third session. Good start for India.
IND - 93/2 (30)
India Vs England Live Score: Gill, Rahul Rebuild Innings
KL Rahul has continued his calm attitude towards run-making in his innings even after the tea break and is taking his innings forward with a single nd double here and there. Shubman Gill is also looking for opportunities to make runs.
IND - 98/2 (37)
India Vs England Live Score: Some Stats
This is India's third 100-plus third-wicket partnership in Test cricket after losing the first two wickets at the score of zero.
105 - Mohinder Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath (IND) vs AUS, Melbourne, 1977/78
102* - Archie MacLaren, Stanley Jackson (ENG) vs AUS, Lord’s, 1902
100* - KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (IND) vs ENG, Old Trafford, 2025
IND - 104/2 (41)
India Vs England Live Score: Fifty For Rahul
KL Rahul shifted gears and completed his half-century. He targeted Jofra Archer to score runs. He used Archer's pace and guided the balls in the directions to collect runs.
IND - 131/2 (46)
India Vs England Live Score: Hosts Eye Breakthrough
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill have managed to rebuild Indian innings after losing two wickets at the score of zero. English bowlers are desperately looking for the breakthrough, but Indian batters are calm and composed.
IND - 139/2 (51)
India Vs England Live Score: Composed Play
Brilliant display of Test cricket from Gill and Rahul. The key is to not lose any more wickets on Day 3, and with a bit more than 20 minutes of play remaining today, the Indian batters are being sensible in their shot selections.
IND - 150/2 (56)
India Vs England Live Score: Stumps
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill added 174 runs not out for the third wicket. India are still trailing by 137 runs. Rahul is unbeaten on 87 and Gill is batting on 78.
IND - 174/2 (63)
That's All From Our Side!
India are trailing by 137 runs in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at stumps on Day 4. Now, they need to set a target for England on Day 5. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!