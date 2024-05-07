Sports

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Second IPL Ton Helps MI Beat SRH At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Asked to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 173/8 after 20 overs. Piyush Chawla and Captain Hardik Pandya took three wickets each. In response, MI were once struggling at 31/3 in 4.1 overs but Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma (37* off 32 balls) stitched an unbeaten 143-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help MI win the match comfortably. Yadav (102* off 51 balls) hit the winning six that also helped him complete his second IPL century.