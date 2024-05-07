Sports

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's Second IPL Ton Helps MI Beat SRH At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Asked to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 173/8 after 20 overs. Piyush Chawla and Captain Hardik Pandya took three wickets each. In response, MI were once struggling at 31/3 in 4.1 overs but Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma (37* off 32 balls) stitched an unbeaten 143-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help MI win the match comfortably. Yadav (102* off 51 balls) hit the winning six that also helped him complete his second IPL century.

Suryakumar Yadav Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Tilak Varma celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

1/9
IPL 2024
IPL 2024 Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his hundred runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai

2/9
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai

3/9
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

4/9
Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

5/9
Sunrisers Hyderabads captain Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

6/9
Sunrisers Hyderabads Marco Jansen
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Marco Jansen Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Marco Jansen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

7/9
Sunrisers Hyderabads Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

8/9
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya bowls during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

9/9
Sunrisers Hyderabads Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

