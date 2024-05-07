Football

Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Struggling Bianconeri Grab Last-Gasp Home Draw In Serie A

Udinese Vs Napoli Match Report: Despite fighting back to earn a point, Bianconeri have now failed to win three games under a new manager for the first time since August-September 2010 under Francesco Guidolin

Isaac Success (in pic) cancelled Victor Osimhen's strike with an injury-time goal.
Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Udinese in Serie A on Monday after a stoppage-time goal by forward Isaac Success cancelled out a Victor Osimhen header. (More Football News)

Osimhen nodded home to give Napoli the lead in the 51st minute after Matteo Politano sent a lofted cross from the right into the middle of the box, and the Nigerian striker headed the ball in off the left post.

The Nigerian thought he doubled their advantage in the 80th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside, before Success bundled in the leveller in stoppage time, netting from a Thomas Kristensen header.

Napoli moved up to eighth on 51 points from 35 games and are nine points behind both fifth-placed Atalanta and Roma, in sixth.

Data Debrief:

Osimhen is the third Napoli player to score in six matches in a row against a single team in Serie A in the three-points-for-a-win era, after Gonzalo Higuain against Lazio between 2013 and 2016 and Dries Mertens against Bologna between 2016 and 2019.

Despite fighting back to earn a point, Udinese have now failed to win three games under a new manager for the first time since August-September 2010 under Francesco Guidolin.

