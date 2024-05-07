Elections

Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing

The Election Commission gave clear instructions to political parties about using social media responsibly during elections, wanting everyone to play fair, so they're cracking down on violations that they've noticed.

Advertisement

Election Commission of India
Election Commission
info_icon

The Election Commission issued a mandate on Monday asking political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of noticing such content being posted.

The Election Commission gave clear instructions to political parties about using social media responsibly during elections, wanting everyone to play fair, so they're cracking down on violations that they've noticed.

Follow For Election LIVE News Updates

Recently, some fake videos popped up online showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh. They were eventually removed and complaints were filed.

The Election Commission also told parties not to misuse tech like AI to make fake videos that spread misinformation and emphasized to keep elections fair and honest.

Advertisement

Delhi High Court - File Photo
HC Directs Lawyers Organisation To Give Representation To ECI On Guidelines To Stop Misuse Of Deepfake Tech

BY PTI

What Did Election Commission Say?

A statement issued by the EC said, "Taking cognizance of certain violations of MCC and the extant legal provisions by Political Parties/their representatives while using social media for election campaigning, the Commission today has issued directions to political parties for responsible and ethical use of social media in election campaigning to ensure level playing field among all stakeholders."

"The parties have been directed to promptly remove any such content within three hours of bringing it to their notice, warn the person responsible in their party reporting unlawful information," it added.

Advertisement

The EC told political parties not to indulge in impersonation like other parties or their members, on social media. But they haven't said yet how they'll deal with satirical and parody accounts.

The letter from the Election Commission referenced specific laws that could be applied. These include Section 66C and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, Section 123(4) of the Representation of People Act, Section 171G, Section 465, Section 469, and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, and Paragraph (I)(2) of the Model Code of Conduct.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | - PTI
Amit Shah Deepfake Row: Jharkhand Congress' X Handle Withheld, State Party Chief Summoned By Delhi Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

This comes a week after a group from the BJP, led by current IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, went to the Election Commission. They asked for "urgent measures required to address the impact of deep fakes on the electoral process".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister's Secretary, Aide After Recovering Rs 32 Crore Cash From Latter's House
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Kulgam
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics
  4. Mass Migration, Poor Health Facilities, Unpaved Roads: Key Electoral Issues in Budaun
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
Entertainment News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla Steals The Show In A Custom Maison Margiela Outfit Designed By John Galliano
  2. Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids Shine In Custom Tommy Hilfiger, Become The First K-Pop Group To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress
  4. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  5. Tyla Makes Stunning Debut At Met Gala In Sculpted Sand Balmain Gown
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: Victor Wembanyama Is NBA Rookie Of The Year; Man Utd Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace
  2. Ukraine Olympian Oleksandr Pielieshenko Killed On Frontline During Russia War
  3. Man United Thrashing A 'Big Statement' But Crystal Palace Are Not Surprised: Eberechi Eze
  4. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Ten Hag Adamant He Is The Right Manager For Red Devils
  5. Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Struggling Bianconeri Grab Last-Gasp Home Draw In Serie A
World News
  1. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
  2. Boeing Calls Off Its First Astronaut Launch Because Of Valve Issue On Rocket
  3. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  4. Tyla Makes Stunning Debut At Met Gala In Sculpted Sand Balmain Gown
  5. Demi Moore Stuns In Harris Reed-Designed Gown Made From Vintage 'Wallpaper' At 2024 Met Gala
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voting On, Amit Shah Among Bigwigs In Fray; PM Modi Casts Vote
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress