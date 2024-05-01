Amit Shah Deepfake Row: Jharkhand Congress' X Handle Withheld, State Party Chief Summoned By Delhi Police

Amid the ongoing row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'deepfake morphed video', X on Wednesday withheld the official handle of Jharkhand Congress in response to a legal demand.
As per reports, this development came after the Delhi Police registered an FIR following the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre's (I4C) complaint about the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In connection to the incident of ciculation of the doctored video, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur has been summoned by the Delhi Police on May 2.
Rajesh Thakur confirmed that he had been served the notice but said the police should first verify the content on his X account.
"I received the notice from the Delhi Police on Tuesday. But, it is beyond my understanding why the notice was served to me. This is nothing but anarchy," Thakur said.
"If there is any complaint, they should first verify the content on my X account. The election campaign is at its peak and my involvement in the campaign could be understood. In such a situation, they have sought my laptop and other electronic gadgets. Sending summons without verifying the things is not appropriate," he added.
Moreover, the Jharkhand BJP had also lodged a police complaint against two persons in connection with the circulation of the video.