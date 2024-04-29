National

Delhi Police Summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In Amit Shah Edited Speech Video Case

The Delhi Police has summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in alleged manipulated video of Amit Shah's speech case that was posted by Telangana Congress on the X platform.

X/@revanth_anumula and PTI
Revanth Reddy was summoned by Delhi Police for case regarding manipulated video of Amit Shah. Photo: X/@revanth_anumula and PTI
The Delhi Police on Monday summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 in a case pertaining to an alleged manipulated video of Amit Shah's speech that was posted by Telangana Congress on social media platforms.

According to reports, Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) has asked Revanth Reddy to appear for questioning carrying all his electronic gadgets.

India Today reports said that the Delhi Police will also summon five more people in the upcoming days, including some Congress leaders, who shared the concerned manipulated video.

This summon has come a day after Delhi Police registered a case after Ministry of Home Affairs filed a complaint in connection with the manipulated videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms.

The Special Cell filed a FIR under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order."

According to the complainant, links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action.

