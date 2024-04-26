'Should Country Function On Sharia Law?': Amit Shah Claims Congress Will Make Separate Laws For Minorities

During the Sonia (Sonia Gandhi)-Manmohan (former PM Manmohan Singh) led UPA government, every day terrorists used to enter from Pakistan and carry out bomb blasts. You made Modi ji the Prime Minister. Pakistan had got into the habit of attacking and carried out attacks in Uri and Pulwama. But this time Manmohan Singh was not the prime minister, it was Narendra Modi. Our jawans entered Pakistan and eliminated terrorists by carrying out surgical strikes and air strikes within just 10 days (of the attacks), he said.