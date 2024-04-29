FIR Filed Over 'Doctored' Video Of Amit Shah On ST/SC/OBC Reservation

The police have written to X and Facebook seeking information about the account that posted the edited video.

A copy of the FIR, obtained by news agency IANS, quoted the Ministry as stating: "The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information with the intention of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquillity and public order issues. It is requested to kindly take necessary legal action as per the provisions of law.”

