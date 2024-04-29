FIR Filed Over 'Doctored' Video Of Amit Shah On ST/SC/OBC Reservation

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR over a complaint regarding a "doctored video" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which allegedly shows Shah promising to scrap reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
The BJP alleged that the original video was of Amit Shah discussing the removal of the 4 per cent "unconstitutional" reservation for Muslims in Telangana, and it was edited to falsely depict the Union Home Minister advocating scrapping of all reservations during a recent Lok Sabha election rally.
The police have written to X and Facebook seeking information about the account that posted the edited video.
A copy of the FIR, obtained by news agency IANS, quoted the Ministry as stating: "The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information with the intention of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquillity and public order issues. It is requested to kindly take necessary legal action as per the provisions of law.”
BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday accused the Congress of disseminating the fabricated video, saying, “Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing share of SCs/STs and OBCs. This fake video has been posted by several Congress spokespersons. They must be prepared for legal consequences".
This comes against the backdrop of the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana, where Amit Shah alleged that the 4 per cent Muslim reservation in Telangana was "unconstitutional" and promised that, if voted to power in the state, the BJP would end this reservation and reallocate it to the SC, ST, and OBCs.