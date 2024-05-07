National

ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister's Secretary, Aide After Recovering Rs 32 Crore Cash From Latter's House

The two have been detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following an overnight questioning on Tuesday.

PTI
ED recovers cash during raids in Ranchi Photo: PTI
The Enforcement Directorate made arrests on Tuesday related to Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam. According to official sources, Sanjiv Lal, the minister's personal secretary, and Lal's domestic help were arrested after authorities found over Rs 32 crore in cash from the latter's house on Monday.

They have been detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following questioning overnight, reportedly.

ED recovers cash during raids in Ranchi - PTI
ED Recovers Mountain Of Cash From House Of Jharkhand Minister's House Help In Ranchi; BJP Demands Questioning

BY Outlook Web Desk

The ED conducted a raid on Monday at a 2BHK apartment in Ranchi, reportedly occupied by Lal's domestic help, Jehangir.

This raid was part of a money laundering probe linked to suspected irregularities in the state rural development department.

During the raid, the probe agency recovered over Rs 32 crore in cash, along with an additional Rs 3 crore from other locations.

The total cash recovery stands at Rs 35.23 crore, the sources said.

Jharkhand rural development minister and Congress leader Alam had denied any wrongdoing on his part.

